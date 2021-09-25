Cody High School’s Anna Brenner battled her way through the consolation bracket in the 2021 state tennis championships in Gillette to take the consolation championship title in girls No. 2 singles.
The Broncs boys doubles team of Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab also ended up winning their consolation championship match.
The Fillies finished 10th overall with favorite Kelly Walsh taking the team title.
The Broncs landed 8th overall. The Kelly Walsh boys also won the state title.
