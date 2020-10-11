The Cody volleyball team split with its weekend opponents, getting swept by Evanston on Friday and sweeping Green River on Saturday.
The Fillies dug themselves into a few holes they couldn't get out of against the Evanston on Friday, losing 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
Cody played strong defense Saturday to sweep Green River 25-16, 25-19, 25-11.
The Fillies travel to Natrona on Tuesday for a conference match.
