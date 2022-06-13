Fishing conditions have not changed much in the past week. Rivers and their tributaries have been rushing out of the mountains due to temperatures in the 70s and 80s last week. It is good to see high water again after a dismal runoff year in 2021. There is still a large amount of snow left to come down in the Absaroka, Beartooth and Bighorn mountains before we see rivers and streams come into what could be called better fishing conditions.
With a chance of more snow in the high country and much cooler daytime temperatures forecast for this week, 2022’s runoff season could end up lasting quite a bit longer than what was predicted a couple of months ago. The cool-down could change fishing conditions on the upper North and South forks of the Shoshone, the upper Clarks Fork and on rivers and streams inside Yellowstone Park. This could happen as the colder night and daytime temperatures reduce snowmelt flows substantially. This is wishful thinking probably, but the lower flows could clear the North Fork, the Greybull and the Lamar river systems enough to fish and provide a glimpse into what July fishing might be like.
In the meantime, local lakes not impacted by river or stream runoff will continue to give anglers the chance to wet a line and have fun. In the city limits of Cody, Beck Lake and New Cody Reservoir have been giving up yellow perch, catfish, carp and trout. While Beck Lake has tiger musky, I have yet to have anglers tell me they have caught any of these hatchery hybrids. I recommend anglers go to the Game and Fish office located south of the airport on the Meeteetse highway and get any tips or updates on angler success statistics for the tiger musky.
Luce, Hogan, West and East Newton and the two Sunshine reservoirs have been on fire the past week or so. Trout are really feeding on a heavy Chironomid, or midge, hatch. These are the non-biting cousins of mosquitos and are constantly available to trout pretty much throughout the fishing season. As of this writing, the two best fly patterns have been black or red-bodied Snow Cones and Zebra midges, sizes 16-10. Both of these fly patterns are designed to imitate the pupal phase of midges.
These are best fished below the surface. Anglers can drop them under a dry fly or indicator and let the wave action bounce the pupae up and down. Trout recognize this behavior and grab the Snow Cone or Zebra imitation. These can also be fished by casting them out on a long leader and letting the flies sink close to the bottom. A slow stripping action, or a hand over hand retrieve move the imitations in a manner that trout cannot seem to resist.
Callibaetis mayflies and damsel flies are also becoming more active as water temps on these lakes climb above 60 degrees. Stripping a Callibaetis nymph or an olive damsel fly nymph is effective when the adults are not on the water. Callibaetis are size 12 and 14 right now. The adults have speckled wings and a gray or tan body color. Their nymphs are tan to light gray with well-defined wing pads on the thorax.
Damsel flies look a bit like dragonflies but are daintier in body shape and are not the aerial acrobats like dragonflies. Damsel flies’ wings lie back along the body instead of lying horizontally away from the body. The adult body colors are either blue or tan color on the lakes in the Big Horn Basin. It is not uncommon to have adults land on your floating fly line. Nor is it unusual to watch trout come pick them off your fly line while completely ignoring the adult imitation tied to the end of your leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.