The Cody swim team finished third Friday behind first place Campbell County and second place Sheridan on Friday at the Gillette Invite.
Cody landed ahead of fourth place Thunder Basin and fifth place Buffalo.
Tara Joyce won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.88, and the 50 free in 53.55.
Paige Bower took third in the 500 free in 5:59.16. She teamed with Joyce, Elle Ortner and Kelsey Pomajzl for a second- place finish in 1:49.62 in the 200 free relay.
That foursome also landed second in the 400 free relay in 4:04.62.
Kelly Joyce finished third in the 100-breaststroke in 1:19.39.
Results are not yet available for Saturday’s Newcastle Invite.
