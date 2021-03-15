The Cody Wrestling Club traveled to Pinedale on Saturday to the “Meet Me On the Mat” tournament, and were able to secure a team victory and walk away with the first-place trophy in the folkstyle division.
Cody topped 16 other clubs from throughout Wyoming, winning by a narrow margin of only two points.
Earlier in the month, Cody wrestlers competed in the Wrestleopolis at Thermopolis.
