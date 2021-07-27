The Cody Legion baseball team's spot on tomorrow's A state title game was already secured, but an 11-1 win over Wheatland Tuesday afternoon means they will be to be beaten twice tomorrow in the championship.
Cody will face Cheyenne in the title game at 11 a.m.
It didn't take the Cubs long to get going against Wheatland. In the first inning, Tyler Grenz drew a walk, Tristan Blatt was hit by pitch and Jack Schroeder hit a home run to center to make it 3-0. Cody added a run on a walk, error and single by Dominic Phillips.
Cody continued to roll in the second inning and put up seven runs. The Cubs scored on two walks, an error, singles by Blatt (two), Schroeder, Chance Moss, Wyatt Carlson and Grenz, and a double by Trey Thomasson.
Wheatland scored its lone run in the third and had bases loaded but went down with a strikeout, fly out and fielder's choice.
At the plate, Grenz, Blatt, Schroeder and Moss went 2-3.
Thomasson started on the mound, going 1 inning and giving up one run on two hits. Grady McCarten earned the win, going 4 innings and giving up no runs on one hit.
