It didn't take long for the Fillies to score in the first half. Just seven minutes in, Kennedi Niemann scored on an assist from Autumn Wilson.
Then in the 12th minute Molly Hays made it 2-0 on an assist by Ally Boysen.
Cody scored again in the 33rd when Aspen Kalkowski passed to Jessa Lynn for the goal.
Lander had a couple opportunities in the half, mainly coming from free kicks but the score was 3-0 at halftime.
Both teams had some chances early in the second half but neither could covert. Then in the 64th minute, Lander was fouled in box to earn a penalty kick and cut the deficit to two goals.
Lander used the momentum to create more chances for itself including a shot that went past goalie Izzy Radakovich and bounced off the right post.
The Lady Tigers last solid opportunity came with under five minutes to go when Radakovich came out and made a slide tackle to kick the ball away.
Cody held on the final minutes to secure the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.