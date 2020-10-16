The Cody Fillies swim team has been good this season. Really good. Going into Thursday’s triangular in Powell, 11 swimmers had qualified for state, with representation in all 12 events.
Now in the part of the season known as “tapering” and swimming in many events that are not their strongest, it would not have been unexpected for the swimmers’ times at the Powell Triangular II to slip a bit. Instead, 31 season records were set and there were three more state qualifying times as the Fillies took second in the meet.
Freshman Kelsey Pomajzl shaved a whopping 35 seconds off her best time in the 500 free to claim a place in that race at Laramie, and eked out a new career-best in the 200 free to earn a spot in that race.
Fellow distance swimmer sophomore Taylen Stinson may have swam the most intense race of the day, finishing 11 hundredths of a second under the state qualifying time in the 500 free, becoming the 12th Cody swimmer to secure a spot in the state meet.
The Cody swimmers head to Green River today to race in the Green River Invite.
