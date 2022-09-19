Times and records dropped all over the place last week as the Cody girls swimmers and divers hit the road for the Worland Quadrangular on Thursday and the Riverton Invitational on Friday.
Senior Tara Joyce broke her own state record on Friday in the 100 free by .14 seconds with a time of 51.35, and shattered the Riverton pool record of 52.48.
Joyce also broke one minute for the first time ever in the 100 backstroke on Thursday which broke her own team record by 1.5 seconds.
Also on Thursday, Mahayla Allred qualified in the 200 free and Kelsey Pomajzl in the 50 free.
Kelly Joyce won the 100 breast with a lifetime best of 1:15.90.
“This swim team has been working hard and the payoff has been stunning,” Kelly Joyce said. “Everyone on the team has been breaking personal records and encouraging each other through hard times.”
Freshman Brynn Croft put together some of her best dives of the season to win the 1 meter diving with a 160.00.
Hailey Holeman landed third and Louella Cornell fourth on the board as well.
Friday was filled with highlights, including Cornell taking second in diving and qualifying for state.
“I am glad that I qualified because I was so close every meet, and now I can work on my new dives for state,” Cornell said, “although my next biggest goal is qualifying for state in swimming.”
The Fillies won all three relays and Lily Hogan, Madeline Weed and Brindi Brittain swam lifetime bests in the 200 free.
Elle Ortner won the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Clara Christensen swam a lifetime best in the 50 free, while Callie Christiansen timed a lifetime best in the 100 free.
“Kelly Joyce won the 500 free, and freshman Summer LaVigne swam that for the first time ever and got second with a state qualifying time of 6:18.53,” coach Emily Swett said. “It was a great meet.”
Allred, Lily Jones and Brittain finished with lifetime bests in the 100 back, while Weed beat her personal record in the 100 breast.
“Elle Ortner led off the 400 free relay with a lifetime best of 59.55,” Swett said. “It’s her first time breaking one minute.”
Already at the midpoint of the season, things appear to be going as well as could be expected.
“Our team dynamics have played out well, and as the midseason approaches hopefully we can get more state qualifiers and records,” Kelly Joyce said.
The Fillies will have a chance do to that on Tuesday as they head to Powell for a matchup with the Lady Panthers starting at 5 p.m.
“I think that the meet was great because a lot of us worked really hard and met some of our goals, whether it was swimming a new event and doing great, or knocking a few seconds off their times,” Cornell said. “I am so proud of my teammates.”
Friday and Saturday the Fillies hit the road for a pair of invitationals in Lander and Worland before hosting Powell Sept. 29.
“This part of the season is always a challenge,” Swett said. “It’s just a matter of taking things day-by-day and putting in their best efforts.”
