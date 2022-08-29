Senior Filly swimmer Tara Joyce said she wanted to win the Bruce Gresly Pentathlon and the 100 yard breaststroke in the process to start out the 2022 season.
The senior ended up winning the Pentathlon in Lander on Saturday in a landslide, taking every swim event but the 100 breast, and helping set the stage for a thrilling fall Filly campaign.
“This meet was a fantastic start to the season,” coach Emily Swett said. “We had so many lifetime best times and so many of our returning swimmers had swims that were far ahead of where they were last year at this time.”
Joyce by far outpaced the rest of the field in four of five events, and still managing a solid fourth place finish in the breast, her self-proclaimed worst event, and swam a lifetime best in that event as well.
She had a total time of 4:35.11 in the five events, over seven seconds ahead of second place.
“Ellie Ortner had an amazing meet as well,” Swett said. “She finished 13th overall with three lifetime best times, with state qualifying times in the 100 fly, 50 free and 100 free.”
For Ortner it may just be a sign of things to come.
“I think the meet went very well,” Ortner said. “There was a lot of improvement from the whole team. It was cool to see the girls excited and cheering for their teammates.”
Kelly Joyce started the season with a strong meet as well, finishing 17th overall and clocking state qualifying times in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
Kelsey Pomajzl qualified in the 100 fly and is close in the 50 and 100 free.
In a deep pool of divers, Brynn Croft finished with the highest six-dive score, which was less than a point from qualifying for state, while Louella Cornell had the second highest six-dive score, which was five points from qualifying for state.
“I think I was more nervous since it was my first time diving in high school,” Croft said. “But it ended up going super well.”
The meet had 11 divers place, but divers who dove the six dives were counted as exhibition.
“I’m excited to see how much we all grow this season,” Croft said. “I think there was a lot more competition and they were all super talented. It was fun to watch everyone.”
Bruce Gresly Pentathlon
100 yard butterfly - 1. Tara Joyce, 1:00.02; 4. Ellie Ortner, 1:08.20; 12. Kelsey Pomajzl, 1:11.49; 13. Kelly Joyce, 1:11.84; 38. Lily Hogan, 1:21.90; 41. Haven Robbins, 1:22.89; Eliza Spencer, 1:25.49. Greta Morgenweck, 1:25.80; 53. Presley Bray, 1:27.42; 62. Jillian Eakins, 1:33.65; 69. Madeline Weed, 1:35.35.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Tara Joyce, 1:01.31; 25. Ortner, 1:14.27; 28. Kelly Joyce, 1:15.79; 29. Pomajzl, 1:15.88; 31. Haven Robbins, 1:16.17; 42. Bray, 1:21.53; 46. Morgenweck, 1:22.89; 48. Eliza Spencer, 1:23.75; 50. Lily Hogan, 1:24.75; 69. Eakins, 1:28.41; 70. Weed, 1:28.66.
50 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce, 24.89; 9. Ortner, 27.61; 17. Pomajzl, 28.12; T36. Kelly Joyce, 29.93; 43. Morgenweck, 30.39; 46. Hogan, 30.77; 47. Robbins, 30.86; 62. Bray, 32.27; 72. Spencer, 33.11; 74. Eakins, 34.03; 76. Weed, 34.24.
100 yard breaststroke - 4. Tara Joyce, 1:15.35; 6. Kelly Joyce, 1:17.41; 21. Ortner, 1:24.33; 25. Pomajzl, 1:25.62; 44. Robbins, 1:34.07; 45. Bray, 1:34.46; 52. Spencer, 1:36.47; 55. Weed, 1:37.20.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce, 53.54; 12. Ortner, 1:01.82; 16. Pomajzl, 1:02.80; 30. Kelly Joyce, 1:05.79; 41. Robbins, 1:08.76; 42. Hogan, 1:08.92; 43. Morgenweck, 1:09.23; 55. Spencer, 1:12.78; 58. Eakins, 1:12.89; 60. Bray, 1:13.64; Weed, 1:18.89.
1 meter diving - Brynn Croft, 149.10; Louella Cornell, 145.85; Callie Christiansen, 83.90; Kristen Boysen, 83.05.
