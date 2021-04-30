The No. 4 Cody softball Fillies knocked off No. 1 Kelly Walsh 9-7 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday evening on the road, showing they can play with the state’s best.
After falling behind early, the Fillies (5-1, 4-1 West) exploded for a seven-run second inning that propelled them to the win. The Fillies were able to fend off a late three-run rally from the Trojans (7-1, 5-1 West).
Cody handed Kelly Walsh its first loss of the season and did it while collecting 14 hits. It was the most runs Kelly Walsh has allowed all season.
Violet Wollschlager went 3-4 with a double and a RBI while Laura Phillips had a triple and a RBI.
Ally Schroeder pitched a three-hitter on the mound with five strikeouts.
Phillips started the second inning rally with a triple to left, scoring Emily Egger. Jayma Tuttle added a single before Violet Wollschlager, Ava Wollschlager and Ava Meier added RBI singles of their own. The Fillies batted around the lineup and Egger hit a 2-run RBI single before the inning was over.
Despite getting hits both the third and fourth, the Fillies left a combined three runners stranded with no scoring in the innings.
In the bottom of the fourth Kelly Walsh added two runs but the Fillies were still able to dodge a crucial bullet. With runners on first and second and just one out, Schroeder was able to force a grounder to first to get the second out. Then, with runners in scoring position, Schroeder got Rachel Bradley to hit a grounder right back at her, which she threw to first baseman Gabi Lee to end the inning.
The next inning the Fillies added to their lead when Tuttle scored on a Trojan error, and Meier and Ava Wollschlager hit RBIs to make it 9-4.
But Kelly Walsh made a final push in the fifth and final frame on a two-out rally.
Schroeder was able to retire two of the three first batters she faced in the inning but a passed ball and two hits brought Kelly Walsh within two runs. But that was as close as the top-ranked team in the state would come as Schroeder forced the next batter to pop out to Lee.
The Fillies had a tough outing in the first game of the day, losing 10-0 to Kelly Walsh in five innings. Cody held tough against the Trojans for the first few innings, but small mistakes started to compile for the Fillies and Kelly Walsh broke the game open in the fourth.
Schroeder, Morgan Evans and Violet Wollschlager had hits for Cody.
Cody finished with only three hits and committed five errors.
After Kelly Walsh scored one in the first, Cody was able to respond by putting two base runners on in the top of the second. But a Kynlee Griffith strikeout ended the threat. Griffith finished the game with eight strikeouts and only three walks.
Kelly Walsh only led 5-0 in the fourth but a three-run inside the park homer gave the Trojans enough breathing room to pull away from Cody.
Ellie Ungrund had six strikeouts and allowed six hits and two earned runs on the mound.
Cody will return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday morning against Natrona (4-3, 3-2 West) for another doubleheader.
