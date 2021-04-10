After a long wait between matches thanks to spring break, the Broncs were back in action on the soccer field this weekend, facing a pair of conference foes in Pinedale and Lander. The two-game road trip saw Cody come out victorious in both matches
In the first match of the weekend Friday, the Broncs beat the wind and the Pinedale Wranglers 2-1 on goals by Matt Nelson and Wyatt Becker.
They followed that match with a close contest against Lander the next day, beating the Tigers 1-0 on a breakaway goal by C.J. Dominick.
