Luke Talich won two events and the Cody girls saw wins in the 4x400 relay, Ada Nelson in the 800 and Grace Shaffer in pole vault Friday-Saturday at the 4A West Regional track meet in Riverton.
The Fillies finished third and the Broncs sixth in an eight team field of all 4A schools, most Cody hadn’t seen much during the regular season.
Talich actually did better in his 200 prelim, but still managed to get the win, while he finished second in the 100. In the long jump, Talich finished just off his season best, which was still nearly 7 inches ahead of second place.
Shaffer was followed in the pole vault by second place Nyah Meier for a 1-2 Cody finish. Shaffer also took one leg of the 4x100, along with Holly Spiering, Nelson and Lake Harrison. The team shaved more than six second off its time for the win and automatic state qualification.
Spiering also finished second in the long jump, while the 4x800 relay team also finished second, with Ava Stafford, Zelma Rudd, Taylen Stinson and Nelson nabbing an automatic qualifying time.
For the Broncs, Graidin Arnold shaved time off his PR to run 41.69 and finish third in the 300-meter hurdles, while the team of Nic Talich, Dillon Brost, Blake Beardall and Luke Talich finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a state qualifying time. Brost also nabbed a third place finish in the pole vault.
