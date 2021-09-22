If there is any indication of just how beaten up the Yellowstone Quake hockey team is at this point, it’s the fact this weekend’s slate against Helena has been rescheduled.
“We are not very healthy right now,” coach CJ Sweigart said. “We were already three guys down with illness heading into this weekend, then we had two get hurt in the first game.”
That first game was a 13-2 loss to the Gillette Wild Friday night in Gillette. The shorthanded Quake followed that up with a 7-2 loss the following night.
Friday night the Wild started things out with four goals in the first period and added six more in the second.
Brandon Kididis and Keegan Ferguson scored for the Quake in the second period. The Wild added three more goals in the third.
“It was the hardest game I’ve ever had to be a part of as a coach or a player,” Sweigart said. “We were already short, then the goaltender gets hurt, a guy popped his shoulder and another pulled a groin. But I was really proud of how we kept battling.”
Logan Brown finished with 65 saves in the net for the Quake.
With all the injuries and illness, the second game turned into more of a battle. Even playing with basically a line and a half, the Quake entered the third period tied 2-2 with the Wild and earlier held a 2-1 lead.
Gillette scored the final six goals of the game to get the win. Cameron DeForest and Keegan Ferguson scored for the Quake.
“We made some adjustments in the second game,” Sweigart said. “We played a little different, but with all the guys that were missing we just ran out of steam. And when you’re tired like that you set yourself up even more to get hurt.”
Jarrett Perino was busy in the goal for Yellowstone. He finished with 65 saves on the night.
Frontier Division leader Gillette is one of the top teams early in the season at 4-4, but with the lack of players it’s difficult to tell how the Quake matchup with the Wild.
This weekend off will be a good opportunity to get back to full strength as they look to take on another top team in Rapid City on the road.
Helena was also open to rescheduling as they are scrambling to get healthy as they deal with COVID issues.
The games with Helena have been rescheduled for Jan. 7-8.
