After a draining meet at Sheridan on Tuesday, the Cody track and field teams saw what many of the younger athletes could do on a rainy evening at the Buffalo Twilight on Thursday.
Sophomore Allie Broussard flew to first in the 100 meter dash for the Filly sprinters in 13.45 seconds.
The girls distance runners continued their impressive 2022 campaign, with Mekenzie Clark, Ava Stafford and Zelma Run landing first, second and third respectively in the 1,600 run.
Ada Nelson and Taylen Stinson crossed first and second, respectively, in the 800.
“Ada and Taylen ran really well,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “Mekenzie was all by herself out there in the 1,600 while Ava is easing back into things after an injury. It wasn’t her personal best, but it’s hard get a personal record when you don’t have anybody pushing you.”
Junior Hayley Pearson-Horner crept close to a state qualifying distance in the long jump, a standard she has her eyes set on as the season winds down.
She was also part of the foursome of Broussard, Holly Spiering and Jazlyn Waltari who cruised to first in the 4x100 relay in 52.29.
“The competition is pretty high with the 4A schools which makes it difficult for qualifying,” Pearson-Horner said. “I haven’t been jumping my best this year, but I am still hoping I can make it to state. I am planning to work hard to get there.”
Hailey Holeman managed to clear 10-01 in the pole vault for second.
On the boys side, the rain prevented everyone from being able to record a height in the pole vault.
However, the rain didn’t prevent the boys distance runners from posting some impressive times.
Ian Graham took second in the 800 in 2:10.37.
David Juergens (2:10.40) and Charlie Hulbert (2:10.73) were right behind Graham in third and fourth respectively. Both were personal records.
“I’m somewhat used to running in the rain and snow,” Juergens said. “The rain got more intense as the meet went on.”
Randall Nielson managed a PR in the driving rain. He finished seventh in the 3,200 in 11:46.49.
“Drew Trotter had a huge PR in the discus,” Engdahl said. “He threw 130-02 and he’s just learning how to throw, so that was big.”
Trotter also had a 43-11 in the triple jump to finish third.
Sophomore Jacob Ball landed second in the long jump with a 19-10.25.
The Broncs and Fillies will be on their home turf this week, as they host the Yellowstone Sports Invitational on Thursday at noon.
The 4A West regional meet will be May 14 in Casper.
Buffalo Twilight
Girls varsity
100 meter dash: 1. Allie Broussard, 13.45; 9. Ada Nelson, 14.10; 11. Jazlyn Waltari, 14.34; 19. Rainey Powell, 15.17; 22. Samantha Struemke, 15.33 24. Avonte Benedict, 15.44; Emilia Medina, 16.21.
200 meter dash: 7. Waltari, 29.79; 9. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 30.04; 12. Hailey Holeman. 31.14; 13. Clara Robinson, 31.16; Kelsey Pomajzl, 31.21; 18. Benedict, 33.29.
800 meter run: 1. Nelson, 2:22.17; 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:25.20.
1600 meter run: 1. Mekenzie Clark, 5:35.39; 2. Stafford, 6:04.17; 3. Zelma Rudd, 6:07.60.
3200 meter run: 4. Stafford, 13:56.16; 5. Rudd, 13:57.38.
100 meter hurdles: 4. Callie Shelton, 17.36; 9. Isabel Taylor, 18.47; 12. Waltari, 20.63; 14. Benedict, 20.67; 17. Robinson, 22.63.
300 meter hurdles: 6. Taylor, 54.45.
4x100 meter relay: 1. Cody (Broussard, Holly Spiering, Waltari, Pearson-Horner), 52.29.
High jump: 4. Broussard, 4-07; Rainey Powell, 4-07.
Pole vault: 2. Holeman, 10-01; 3. Emileigh Dalton, 9-01; 9. Struemke, 6-07.
Long jump: 2. Pearson-Horner, 15-06.50; 3. Spiering, 15-04; 4. Broussard, 14-11; 13. Powell, 12-02.
Triple jump: 8. Pearson-Horner, 30-02; Taylor, 29-03.
Shot put: 7. Rachel Williams, 27-03; 15. Gabby Sanchez, 23-10; 16. Emily Hecker, 23-06.
Discus: 4. Hecker, 79-06; 15. Williams, 67-01; 25. Sanchez, 49-11.
Boys varsity
100 meter dash: 2. Dillon Brost, 11.76; 6. Jackson Schroeder, 12.15; 7. Isaac Ellsbury, 12.28; 9. Ben Hogan, 12.36; 12. Jacob Ball, 12.60; 13. Trey Schroeder, 12.67; 15. Chase Hatch, 12.78; 17. Abel Cordero, 12.79; 21. Carter Ray, 13.09; 22. Jarom Beardall, 13.12.; 27. Jayvin McAlmond, 13.23; 28. Kaden Clark, 13.24; 33. Micah Grant, 13.66; Damien McColl, 14.08.
200 meter dash: 8. McColl, 29.40.
400 meter dash: 4. Logan Class, 57.49; 14. McAlmond, 1:04.75.
800 meter run: 3. Ian Graham, 2:10.37; 4. David Juergens, 2:10.40; 5. Charlie Hulbert, 2:10.73; 7. Ben Stewart, 2:12.18; 11. Riley Nielson, 2:16.57.
3200 meter run: 7. Randall Nielson, 11:46.49; 8. Kyle Graham, 11:54.63.
110 meter hurdles: 5. Graidin Arnold, 18.10; 9. Aaron Trotter, 20.84.
300 meter hurdles: 12. Trotter, 52.36.
4x100 meter relay: 2. Cody A (Jacob Ball, Ellsbury, Trey Schroeder, Ben Hogan), 46.57; 6. Cody B (Hatch, Beardall, Warren Sorensen, Class), 49.37.
4x800 meter relay: 2. Cody (Juergens, Hulbert, Stewart, Graham), 8:39.45.
Pole vault: 1. Grant, 9-09; 2. Carter Ray, 9-09; 3. Cordero, 9-09; 4. McAlmond, 9-03.
Long jump: 2. Ball, 19-10.25; 3. Hatch, 18-11.25; 8. Hogan, 17-11.50; 17. Logan Bogardus, 16-00; 24; Damien McColl, 14-00.50.
Triple jump: 3. Drew Trotter, 43-11; 4. Jonny Williams, 42-03; 13. Class, 34-05; 17. Wyatt Barton, 32-07; 18. Chayden, Scott, 32-01; 20. George Barrett.
Discus: 2. Drew Trotter, 130-02; 4. Williams, 123-03; 6. Class, 117-02; 11. A.J. Baustert, 107-02; 17. Barrett George, 95-08; 19. Barton, 92-01.
