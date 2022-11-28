_I5A2114re.jpg
It may have taken a little longer than expected to get the new video board up and running at Spike Vannoy Field, but a packed house during this year’s Bronc Homecoming game kicked off what is expected to be many years of in-game entertainment and educational opportunity for Cody High School students and fans.

