Fishing conditions have changed in the past week. Irrigation flows leaving Buffalo Bill and Boysen dams have been cut back to remarkably low flows compared to the past several years on the tail waters that exit downstream from these dams. The lower Shoshone and the Wind-Bighorn rivers are flowing well below the minimums necessary to maintain a healthy aquatic biomass and trout fishery throughout the winter months.
Rumor has it that the flows might drop even further in order to save water for the 2021 irrigation system. This is a sad way to watch two blue-ribbon fisheries ebb and flow, with the push of a button. Directions for management come from the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills and not through a consortium of cooperating agencies to keep the tourism economy coming 12 months a year instead of only when Yellowstone National Park is open.
There was supposed be a renewal of the management agreement by the Wyoming State Engineer’s office, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department regarding the maintenance for adequate flows leaving both reservoirs to keep a healthy fishery for local and traveling anglers and other river enthusiasts, but mainly to provide cover for brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout in order to ensure successful spawning and natural reproduction fall-spring, the time trout reproduce.
Sadly, closer to home, a new Oct. 15-April 15 minimum flow agreement was never signed for the management of the lower Shoshone River. It’s been almost 30 years since the addition of 25 feet to Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Excessive amounts of water are spilled once the spring snowmelt begins charging down the South and North forks of the Shoshone to make room for the runoff. That leads one to the conclusion there are much better and far more productive ways to utilize water stored behind the Buffalo Bill throughout the year.
This is not to say farmers and ranchers are not entitled to the water – they are very much entitled. Again, I will reiterate that now, more than ever, Wyoming needs to figure out a revenue stream to take the place of an almost nonexistent coal industry and an oil industry that has stagnated for many reasons.
That means expelled water through the dam to make room for more in the spring is not good management. This excess water could be released mid-October through mid-April resulting in a draw-down in the reservoir to maintain a healthy trout fishery below the dam. Come spring runoff, the reservoir would fill and farmers and those in the tourism industry would all be happy.
We know from this summer’s tourism numbers that despite a national pandemic, U.S. citizens are going to take advantage of outdoor recreation. We also know just how valuable outdoor recreation is becoming as a valued revenue stream for Cody, Powell and Meeteetse businesses. The revenue generated by additional sales and lodging taxes would be used for more tourism promotion as well as other county and municipality funding. That revenue stream would not just be appreciated in Park County either, but also in Hot Springs, Teton, Fremont and Carbon counties.
It is frustrating to be an angler and know that all the efforts by groups such as Trout Unlimited, Cody Anglers Group, Wyoming Outdoorsmen, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Group, Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Fisheries Division for Area 2 in Wyoming come to naught when sensible solutions have been offered for a win-win proposition that would be good for ag and tourism industries, only to have those proposals rejected by the BuRec and State Engineer offices.
If we could even get a winter flow up to 450 cubic-feet-per-second during the non-irrigation season, the results would be better spawning recruitment for the native Yellowstone cutthroat, wild rainbow and wild brown trout fisheries in the lower Shoshone. In the Wind-Bighorn River, those flows would ideally be 900-1000 cfs.
Since no one will ask, I will compare the dewatering of a river to the same as clearcutting a forest. Once river-bottom vegetation (habitat) is gone, jumping the flows in the springtime does not grow this loss of aquatic biomass back magically. It would be much better if the entire river bottom were covered with water, instead of just in the deeper, high-velocity sections. If trout cannot eat due to the eradication of aquatic biomass – vegetation, insects, small trout and baitfish habitat, etc. – the trout population crashes big time. This is a loss of angler experience.
It takes 3-5 years to get a healthy aquatic biomass restored after a serious loss in water. Until the flows are restored, the fisheries are in a constant state of decline. Again, if Boysen and Buffalo Bill were better managed, these results would be easily seen by anglers and hotels, restaurants, sporting goods stores and license sales would grow.
What needs to be implemented is a plan that manages both reservoirs as intended. That would draw down water for fishery sustenance during the winter and fill with spring snowmelt and summer monsoon rains May-July 15. Even though Buffalo Bill was originally built for agriculture and electricity production, times have changed in the 100 years since water first piled up behind Buffalo Bill. Once that happens, it would also be easier to write a column that brags about the fisheries below Boysen and Buffalo Bill rather than bemoan their loss.
