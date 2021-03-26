The Cody softball team lived up to the moment in its first ever game in school history, beating Worland 9-0 on the road.
Ellie Ungrund pitched a one-hitter for the Fillies with 10 strikeouts on the mound.
At bat, Ava Wollschlager led Cody with four RBIs while Jayma Tuttle had a triple, double, and two RBIs.
After a first inning in which both teams stranded two runners in scoring position, the game remained scoreless until the third. It was then Cody (1-0) broke the game open as 10 Fillies batted to produce five runs on three hits.
Allie Schroeder started the scoring when she knocked in an RBI single that sent Violet Wollschlager across the plate, while Ava Wollschlager and Jayma Tuttle each added two-run RBIs of their own during the inning.
Through three innings, Ungrund had already fanned seven of the 12 total batters she faced.
In the top of the fourth, Laura Phillips slapped a line drive through the middle that drove in Morgan Evans to make it 6-0. Three Fillies were left stranded on base to end the inning.
In the fifth, Ava Wollschlager hit a two-run RBI single and Phillips notched her second RBI of the day on a shot to center to make it 9-0.
Ungrund finished the fifth and final inning with two more strikeouts.
At that point the game was called due to time constraints.
Ava Wollschlager and Tuttle batted 3-4 and Phillips went 2-4 with two RBIs.
The Fillies still have plenty to work on from the offensive standpoint, only hitting two extra base hits and stranding 10 batters on base.
Cody will get a two-week break before playing its home opener April 9 against Green River.
