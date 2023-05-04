While she originally wasn’t planning to continue with sports in college, Zelma Rudd feels good about her decision to run cross country and track for Chadron State College next fall.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot more competition, but I’m excited.”
She had been contacted by the coach in late summer and went to visit the Nebraska school last fall.
“I like how like small it is,” Rudd said. “It’s pretty low key and it reminds me of Cody. The environment is really welcoming and inviting.”
Cross country and distance track coach Luke Karamitros is in his fourth season as cross country coach at Chadron State College. He is working hard to build the program, as the roster has grown from 13 to 34 under his recruiting, according to his Chardron bio.
Rudd took a while to make the decision before committing earlier this year.
“I am so excited for this opportunity for Zelma,” Cody High School coach Maggie Kirkham said. “She has continued to improve and has been setting new personal bests in every track event this spring. She was crucial to our team’s success in cross country and I am sure she will have an important role next fall on the Chadron cross country team.”
Rudd participated in cross country during middle school, but went out for swimming her first two years at CHS. She decided to return to cross country as a junior.
“I enjoyed the team the atmosphere and after track season I was like, ‘I want to keep like hanging out with these people,’” Rudd said. “And I just really enjoy competing. That’s what brought me back.”
It took a little while to adjust to the training.
“I was kind of used to the mileage just because of track season, but there was still definitely a learning curve of getting used to running longer distances rather than speed work,” she said.
During the summer before the season the team runs 30-40 miles per week. Rudd said she got through it thanks to her teammates.
She finished fifth in scoring for Cody was both her junior and senior seasons and helped the team capture two state championships.
“It was really exciting and fun just getting to be a part of it and getting to experience all that,” she said.
As a junior, Rudd was thrown into the position when one of Cody’s top three runners was injured. Her 29th place finish helped the team win the state title. This year she finished 22nd also with a strong push at the end of the season.
“I was very happy with my finishes,” she said. “I definitely pulled through at the end. I don’t know why, but I have a habit of stepping up at the last minute.”
Her junior year she ran indoor track, qualifying for state as part of the 4x800 meter relay. The team finished sixth.
In outdoor track, Rudd qualified for state as part of the 4x800 relay, which finished 10th her sophomore year. She’s hoping to return to state this year.
“I like to spend time in the sun,” she said. “I’m really enjoying the mile and the 800.”
Going into the season, Rudd said her goal was to run sub-6 in the mile. She broke that goal in mid-April so she’s set a new one.
“I ended up doing Nordic this winter and had some time off after the season,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to come back, but I was surprisingly successful. I was really happy with it.”
Rudd plans to study criminal justice.
