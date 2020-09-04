It was almost a week late, but the Fillies started off their season strong in the first of back-to-back meets on Thursday night, winning the meet by more than 100 points over second-place Worland.
“I feel excited and optimistic for the season ahead,” said coach Emily Swett after the results had been tallied. “I’m proud of all the hard work the girls have put in over the last three weeks. Having a race is really the ultimate test, and they all showed up and did really, really, well.”
The Fillies won 9 of 12 events in the meet, including all the relays. Not only that, but five swimmers qualified for 3A state in nine events, and six of those nine qualifying times would have qualified the swimmers for state at the faster 4A level.
“I qualified for state in the 100 [yard] breaststroke which felt good because I had a rough start to last year,” said senior Brylee Allred. “We had a lot of personal bests on our team. Overall, it was a good start to our season and it makes us all even more excited.”
Sophomore Ally Boysen had hoped the Fillies relay teams could break a few school records this year, and after finishing less than two seconds off the school record for the 200-yard medley relay, at least one seems to be within their reach.
“I think it was a really good meet with how the relays came together,” Boysen said. “We had a mentality that we were going to go really hard. A lot of people had their best times in their events. It was just really fun to watch and swim.”
With new divers on the team this year, the Fillies got a significant boost to their scoring in that event, nabbing 21 extra points thanks to Joy Woods and Nyah Meier.
“They’ve been working super hard and it was great to see how much it paid off,” Allred said. “The swimmers aren’t the only ones who are working 24/7. Those divers work just as hard as us.”
Cody Quad
Teams: Cody 415, Worland 301, Riverton 199, Newcastle 134.
Cody individuals
200 medley relay: 1) Tara Joyce, Brylee Allred, Megan Boysen, Ally Boysen, 1:58.42, 4) Jillian Eakins, Adrian Wood, Zelma Rudd, Elle Ortner, 2:24.89, 5) Taylen Stinson, Emma Cook, Summer Holeman, Tayleigh Hopkin, 2.25.40
200 free: 1) T. Joyce, 2:03.32, 3) Mahayla Allred, 2:27.99, 5) Allie Ennist, 2:44.79
200 IM: 1) Kelly Joyce, 2:37.04, 2) Hopkin, 2:43.13, 3) Kelsey Pomajzl, 2:43.76, 6) B. Allred, 2:45.57,
50 free: 1) A. Boysen, 25.61, 3) Ortner, 29.64, 7) Cook, 32.45, 9) Wood, 32.75, 13) Holeman 34.71, 20) Clara Christensen, 45.61
1-meter diving: 4) Joy Woods, 114.8, 5) Nyah Meier, 96.35
100 butterfly: 2) M. Boysen, 1:08.23, 5) Pomajzl, 1:18.41, 6) K. Joyce, 1:22.12
100 free: 1) A. Boysen, 56.78, 7) Ortner, 1:09.63, 11) Rudd, 1:13.39, 12) Ennist, 1:14.38, 14) Eakins, 1:18.72, 18) Christensen, 1:51.82
500 free: 1) T. Joyce, 5:25.23, 3) M. Allred, 6:49.34, 4) Stinson, 7:03.39
200 free relay: 1) B. Allred, Ortner, Pomajzl, Hopkin, 1:53.51, 4) Cook, Ennist, Rudd, K. Joyce, 2:13.40, 5) Christensen, Holeman, Eakins, Wood, 2:35.97
100 back: 2) M. Boysen, 1:10.72, 6) Stinson, 1:20.21, 10) Eakins, 1:36.18
100 breast: 1) B. Allred, 1:18.87, 2) Hopkin, 1:21.15, 5) Cook, 1:26.10, Wood, 1:27.40, 9) Rudd, 1:33.56
400 free relay: 1) T. Joyce, K. Joyce, M. Boysen, A. Boysen, 4:03.96, 3) Stinson, Ennist, M. Allred, Pomajzl, 4:45.45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.