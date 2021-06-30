Putting a team together with players from around the world and getting them to mesh is already a challenge, but then attempting to have those players compete well without a single practice, against teams who have been playing for months, is another challenge in itself.
The World Showcase team spent the first week of its cross-continental, month-long season in Park County, competing at the Cody-hosted Lions Wood Bat Tournament last weekend and playing a string of games against the Cody Cubs.
Coach Steve Fish puts the team together each summer in order to give international players experience playing baseball at the typically higher American level, and give them exposure for collegiate playing opportunities.
“I just want to put everyone in the position to play college baseball someday,” he said.
Fish, also the head coach of the Australia U18 national baseball team, typically brings a healthy contingency of Aussies for his team. But due to strict COVID-19 protocols still in place there, no Australians are on his team for the second summer in a row.
The team is made up of players from around a dozen different countries like the United Arab Emirates, Philippines and Canada,
Although the World squad only won one of their six games against the Cody Cubs, Fish still believes it will achieve great success, even if the chemistry will have to come from a quick-brew.
“They’re going to take some time to get used to each other,” Fish said. “They just need to remain positive and want the baseball hit to them.”
The team went to Yellowstone National Park while in town and even had a close-contact experience with a grizzly bear while traveling in a team van.
“It was so scary,” Fish said. “The grizzly was right there, literally, pacing our car.”
Their ability to stay competitive with the Cubs was a testament to their overall talent.
“I feel like this team is really solid,” center fielder Marcel Guzman said. “It’s just a matter of time, how we know each other, play together.”
Down 10-3 to the Cubs entering the 7th on Thursday, the World team put up a valiant comeback with five runs. It was still not enough to overcome the six errors they committed earlier in the game, but they did outhit the Cubs.
“During the first two innings and the last inning we were solid,” said pitcher Ryan De Sousa, who hails from Dubai but now is a freshman at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. “We’re still figuring some things out.”
Guzman, who is now going to online college while living in San Francisco after growing up in Manila, Philippines, sparked the comeback effort with an RBI double to go along with his four-hit day.
“When I’m hot, I feel like I can do anything,” he said. “I just try to bring my momentum to the whole team.”
Basketball is by far the most popular sport in the Philippines, but Guzman’s father valued the team culture of baseball.
“He wanted me to get that sense of teamwork,” he said.
World player Dylan Marx may not be an international player in the traditional sense, but is used to a whole other baseball world, as he’s from Sitka, Alaska, a city on one of the southernmost islands of the state.
Having to travel by plane for nearly all their games there which can only be played during a relatively short season, Marx is now getting many more playing opportunities with the World team.
“This is such a good experience,” he said.
Some of the rules the international players are accustomed to are different here. In Dubai, players must wait for their coaches to tell them they can tag up on a sacrifice fly. Waiting for Fish’s permission to run, Colin Bianchi squandered a golden opportunity to score in Thursday’s loss.
“It’s so nice for these kids to see baseball at full speed,” said his father and team assistant coach Ben Bianchi. “We’re a little behind the curve.”
Marlene Cruel, a native Venezuelan who now lives in Qatar, is traveling with her son Oscar Martinez while he plays on the World team this summer. She said teaching him the sport of baseball, a national pastime in Venezuela, was important for her to impart his heritage on his identity despite living in the Middle East.
Although the purpose of Martinez playing with the World team this summer serves the goal of him playing college baseball someday, it doesn’t mean he and his mom can’t enjoy themselves.
“For me, it’s a great experience,” she said. “It feels like the major leagues.”
On Friday, World bounced back with a 7-4 win over the Cubs. The teams had a pitcher’s duel on Sunday, with the Cubs ending up on top 2-1.
The World team was also able to split a doubleheader with Powell earlier in the week and beat Miles City in all four of their meetings.
Members of the Cubs hosted some of the World players at their homes during the week. Nick Burkett, a World player from Portland, embraced the Cody culture, buying himself a cowboy hat while in town.
“It’s a lot of fun here,” he said.
The World team next went to Seattle where they played a game on Tuesday. Then, they will have games in Portland and then two tournaments in California, where they will wrap up their season.
“We need to get used to faster players,” Fish said. “The thing with Cody is, they’re so fundamental.
“I could take Cody out to California and they could beat these teams because they execute so well. That’s what I want our guys to be able to do.”
