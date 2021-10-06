The Meeteetse football team clung to a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on in a 46-42 loss to Encampment on Friday afternoon in Meeteetse.
Dace Bennett threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns and Kalvin Erickson hauled in 10 passes for 199 yards and three scores in the back-and-forth affair.
“I think it came down to us not blocking as well as we needed to on offense,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “Defensively I think we just didn’t tackle consistently enough.”
Encampment (3-1, 2-1) started things out with a successful onside kick in which it appeared the Tigers touched before the ball went the required 10 yards.
The Longhorns (3-2, 2-1) eventually forced a turnover on downs, however, and got on the board late in the first after big connections from Bennett to Erickson, with Bennett breaking multiple tackles and running it in with 1:12 remaining in the first to make it 6-0 Meeteetse.
“I think our short passing game was working for us a little bit this week,” Bennett said. “Teams are getting used to Kalvin and me connecting over the top. That kind of opens up the middle of the field for those short passes and helps us drive down the field.”
Caysen Barkhurst scored on a touchdown run for Encampment to put the Tigers up 7-6 heading into the second quarter.
Mickel Ogden got the ’Horns on the board again on a short touchdown run midway through the second.
Bennett added a touchdown pass to Erickson two minutes later to put the Longhorns up 22-13.
The Tigers answered right back before halftime, however, on a touchdown run by Quade Jordan. Meeteetse took a 22-20 lead heading into the break.
“What it came down to was our defense wasn’t there this week,” Bennett said. “We struggled making tackles and being physical all the way around.”
Both teams put 20 points on the board in the third quarter highlighted by a 56-yard touchdown catch from Erickson to make it 42-40 heading into the fourth.
The ’Horns defense forced a pair of fumbles in the third as well, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities.
“What hurt was we caused two turnovers, and then on the very next plays we turned it right back over to Encampment,” Hagen said.
An injury kept Bennett on the sidelines for most of the fourth quarter, and while the Meeteetse defense stiffened the offense couldn’t find a rhythm or the end zone in the final frame.
“Encampment was physical and had some big, strong runners along with some good blocking,” Erickson said. “
The lone Encampment score was just enough to secure the 46-42 win for the Tigers.
Ogden finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns on the day and led the defense in tackles for loss with four. He also added an interception.
Erickson finished with 26 tackles, 15 of them solo. Joe Pina added 17 tackles, 10 of them solo.
Jonathan Blessing finished with six tackles.
With the loss Meeteetse will likely lose the No. 1 ranking in the state to its next opponent, Little Snake River.
The Rattlers (4-0, 3-0) are coming off a 46-0 win over Dubois. Earlier in the season the Rattlers beat Encampment 66-24.
“Little Snake is physical and one of the best blocking teams in the state,” Bennett said. “What it comes down to is who is going to be more aggressive and who is going to get off blocks and make some plays.”
