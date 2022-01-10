With just 10 varsity wrestlers making the trip north to the massive Bozeman Invitational over the weekend, the Cody wrestling team was hoping to land at least a few placers.
After six of those 10 grapplers ended up placing on Saturday in Montana, the Broncs are clearly on track to make some make noise in the 3A ranks this season.
Cody finished ninth out of 30 teams and topped every team visiting from Wyoming as they continue to impress early in the season.
Freshman Trey Smith made it all the way to the championship match at 113 pounds to place second overall.
Grayson Beaudrie lost just one match on his way to a third place finish at 182.
Danny Becker fell just short in his third place match to take fourth in a tournament that saw him take on some much bigger competition with the lack of a 220 pound class.
“Danny was a light guy up there, so he was wrestling heavyweight kids that were a heck of a lot bigger than him,” coach Trev Wood said. “He’s an aggressive guy. He was aggressive on the football field and he’s taken that to the mat. He’s in pretty good shape, too.”
Taylor Baggs got one win by fall at 113 for the Broncs, but it was Smith who continued his impressive campaign at 113.
After a pair of wins by fall and a semifinal decision win, Smith came up just short in the championship match against undefeated Keyan Hernandez of Billings West, falling 3-1.
“Trey travels a lot during the summer wrestling in a lot of tournaments,” Wood said. “He doesn’t take time off, has a lot of mat time and that shows. It’s pretty impressive for a freshman to be in the finals in Bozeman.”
Ty Peterson (120) and Micah Grant finished Saturday with one win each.
Jackson Wood (152) was coming off an impressive win last week in his first match of the season after months of recovering from an injury, and started out Saturday with two consecutive wins by fall to finish sixth in a field of 32 wrestlers.
“I am definitely a little bit rusty,” Jackson Wood said. “But placing in the top six for a big tournament like that is pretty good.”
But as the sophomore gets a little more time on the mat, it should be just a matter of time before he is back to where he wants to be.
“My conditioning is good,” Wood said. “I need to work on my feet a little more and be a little more calm and get back into the groove of things.”
Dylan Campbell started out with a win by fall at 170 before dropping a couple in the quarterfinals and consolation round.
After dropping his opening match on Saturday, Collin Lindemann reeled off three consecutive wins by fall and eventually won by major decision in the seventh place match.
“I just wanted to keep rolling,” Lindemann said. “My goal is to be aggressive and we have an extremely aggressive team this year. If you’re just standing around and going around in circles you’re giving the other guy an opportunity to shoot and get points.”
Beaudrie’s only loss at 182 was to the same Montana wrestler he had lost to earlier in the season in Powell. He finished off Saturday with a 9-0 major decision for third.
“He made one simple mistake that cost him that match,” coach Wood said. “But placing third in that tournament is big. He’s learning and making adjustments.”
Jace Grant finished the Bozeman Invite in dramatic fashion with a last second stick of Powell’s Jimmy Dees at 205 to place seventh.
“I ended up getting down on points with about 30 seconds left,” Grant said. “Coach told me to do a chancery. I ended up throwing him on his back and it just ended up working for me.”
The Broncs will head to Miles City, Mont., this weekend as they hope to build on another impressive tournament.
“Overall it was a pretty good weekend,” coach Wood said. “We met some excellent competition to help us gauge where we want and need to be in the immediate future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.