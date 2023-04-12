The Cody Warriors lacrosse squad walked away from Helena, Mont., with a pair of wins over the weekend to start the season.
Cody came from behind to take down Helena 12-11 on Friday.
Bozeman got by the Warriors 14-5 on Saturday before Cody earned its second win of the season, a 13-8 victory over the Missoula Wild.
The Warriors suited up just 14 players in Helena thanks to the Easter holiday and have had limited practices due to the weather, but managed to find their stride.
“We are quite a bit younger this year after graduating 10 seniors last year,” coach Scott Vaughn said. “We have four seniors and a junior and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.”
Returning senior Noah Vogt got off to a sizzling start in Helena with nine goals in three games. Carter Zink capped off the weekend with eight goals and senior Lane Rohde racked up six.
“Lane has been a real team leader and has been working with the younger guys to get them caught up,” Vaughn said. “Josh Sauers is one of our freshmen who has been taking the majority of our faceoffs and he has been doing phenomenal.”
The spring snow has put a damper on the practice schedule, but the Warriors were fortunate to be able to utilize the field at the Streams of Life Church in Cody which repurposed some of the old artificial turf from the Cody High School football stadium. They just needed to shovel off all of the snow first.
“We had a bout 15 snow shovels,” Vaughn said. “We had each player bring a shovel and the church loaned us a couple, so we were able to do some stuff and get some practice in.”
The Warriors were hoping to rely on a couple of veteran players this year in Dylan Campbell and Beau Burlingame.
Campbell was just cleared to play and is expected to suit up for the first time this weekend. Burlingame may be sidelined all season while recovering from hip surgery.
“Those two together would be a force to reckon with,” Vaughn said. “But we have some new kids who are learning quickly, and we have eight players from Buffalo who are playing with us this year since they didn’t have the numbers for a full team.”
Every team in the league has been limited as far as practices due to the spring storms, and if Cody can keep pace with the rest of the teams and get the practices in they need, they could be looking at a lot of wins this season.
“I think within our division there is a always a chance,” Vaughn said. “We have to improve along with everyone else at the same time and we’ll be really competitive.”
The Warriors will head to Great Falls, Mont., for a pair of games on Saturday.
They will host a few division teams May 12-13 at Mentock Park.
