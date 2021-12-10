Isabelle Radakovich scored 16 points and Molly Hays added 15 as the Cody Fillies basketball team started out the season with a 66-49 win over Scottsbluff on Thursday in Gillette.
The Fillies jumped out to a 26-6 lead in the opening quarter and held on for the 16-point victory.
Cody will try for a second win Friday morning against Rapid City's St. Thomas More.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.