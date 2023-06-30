It’s not often you see a tie in baseball, but the Cody Legion team finished with one on June 28 in Casper.
The Cubs dropped the second game, but regrouped to sweep the visiting Billings Expos on Thursday to improve to 24-16-1 overall.
Cody 8, Casper 8
Casper took the early lead, but Cody battled back late in a game that ended in a tie due to time constraints.
The Cubs trailed 7-2 heading into the sixth. They walked the bases loaded before a triple by Jace Jarrett scored all three. Trey Schroeder then hit a two run homer to right to tie the game. Cody took the lead after Jack Schroeder singled and eventually stole home.
In the bottom of the inning Casper tied it on a sac fly and the game was called.
The Drillers scored four runs in the first and added another in the second.
Cody scored one in the third. Eli Johnston had a double, advanced on a wild pitch and stole home. In the fourth, an error, single by Wyatt Carlson and sac fly by William Duke scored another.
At the plate Jack Schroeder went 2-3 with a triple and Trey Thomasson 2-4.
Ben Reinker started the game, going 3 1/3 innings and giving up seven runs on six hits. Kaiden Kondelis pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed no hits. Thomasson went 1 inning and gave up one run on no hits.
Casper 10, Cody 5
It was back and forth early before Casper started to pull away.
Cody took the lead in the first, loading the bases with two walks and single by Trey Schroeder. A hit batter brought in one, a sac fly another and Jack Schroeder stole home for the final score.
Casper tied it in the bottom of the frame, but Cody regained the lead when Myles Bailey scored on a sac fly.
The Drillers went up 7-4 in the second but Cody cut the lead to two in the fifth.
It was the Cubs final run though and Casper added three in the bottom of the frame for the final score.
Cody had just four hits. Trey Schroeder went 2-3, and Jarrett and Jack Schroeder 1-2.
Carlson took the loss, going 1 2/3 innings and giving up seven runs on four hits. Duke pitched 1 1/3 and allowed one hit, while Phillips went 2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.
Cody 10, Billings 4
The Cubs took control early in the first game for a six-run win.
Cody took advantage of four walks in the first to make it 1-0.
Billings tied it in the third on a fielder’s choice, but then Cody scored four to regain the lead for good in the third.
A hit batter, double by Thomasson and error scored two runs. A single by Kondelis brought in another and the final run scored on an error.
Cody scored two more in the fifth on singles by Trey Schroeder and Jack Schroeder. The final runs came in the sixth on a single by Johnston, double by Jarrett, and an error.
Billings scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
At the plate, Jarrett went 2-3, and Thomasson, Kondelis and Johnston 1-2.
Thomasson went 5 innings, giving up four runs on four hits.
Cody 4, Billings 3
Tied at three heading in to the bottom of the seven, Thomasson stepped to the plate and blasted a triple to right. Carlson then hit a walk-off single.
The game was a close one, but the Cubs finally broke through in the fourth.
A fielder’s choice, single by Jayvin McAlmond and single by Jarrett scored two runs.
Cody added another in the fifth on an error and signle by Johnston.
Billings tied the game in the sixth, but only got one on in the top of the seventh.
Cody finished with seven hits. Jack Schroeder went 1-1, and Carlson and Johnston 1-2.
Schroeder pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up three runs on three hits. Kondelis went 1/3 and inning and allowed one hit. Phillips earned the win, pitching 1 inning and gave up two hits.
