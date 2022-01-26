The Meeteetse boys basketball team relied on stout defense and a huge second and third quarter run to beat visiting Ten Sleep on 52-34 on Friday to improve to 7-3 and earn its first conference win of the season to land at 1-0.
Dace Bennett dropped in 23 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, and Mickle Ogden finished with nine points and nine rebounds to open conference
play.
The Longhorn defense held the Pioneers to six points in each of the first three quarters, none more important than the first as Meeteetse searched for some offense.
Ten Sleep (6-5, 0-2) led 6-4 after the first frame, and 9-4 early in the second before the Longhorns got the lid off the rim.
“The first half we missed a lot of shots,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “But the guys didn’t settle and kept trying to work the ball inside and it paid off for them.”
A Kalvin Erickson drive and finish put the ’Horns ahead for good at 10-9 with 5:15 to go in the second quarter, and a Jason Moody turnaround jumper in the lane helped stretch the lead to 18-12 heading into the break.
That 12 points on the board would stay there for a while for the Pioneers.
Bennett nailed a jumper right away and Erickson finished a baseline drive early in the third to start the Longhorns off strong to begin the second half.
A Bennett triple late in the third made it a 20-0 run for Meeteetse before the Pioneers hit a three with 1:26 remaining in the third.
“After halftime the guys did a good job of communicating and a good job rebounding,” Hagen said. “We rotated well and shut the door on them trying to get the ball inside.”
The Pioneers hit consecutive shots from beyond the arc to end the third and crawled to within 36-18 heading into the fourth.
Ten Sleep started out the final quarter hot from distance and drilled a couple of more, but an offensive board and put back by Bennett midway through the fourth and a triple from Ogden helped stretch the lead to 50-27 with 2:50 to go.
“Ten Sleep really competed,” Hagen said. “We still have to play them again and I’m sure it will be competitive again, but hopefully we can get things going earlier.”
Moody hit another bucket late for good measure to help seal the 52-34 win.
Erickson finished with seven points and 14 rebounds for Meeteetse.
Kiernan Erhart-Mukiibi and Moody put up four points apiece. Ethan Salzman added three points and Jonathan Blessing two for the ’Horns.
While the first conference win is encouraging, nothing gets any easier for Meeteetse this week as they take on rival Burlington and one of the hottest teams in 1A in Dubois, both at home.
“This week for sure is going to be our toughest week of the season so far,” Hagen said. “I think these boys are ready for it and ready to see where they can take their game.”
