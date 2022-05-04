After leading the Cody girls basketball team to an undefeated regular season, its first 4A West regional title and second consecutive trip to the 4A championship game, the Wyoming Coaches Association voted coach Chris Wagner its 2021-22 Winter Sports Coach of the Year in 4A girls basketball.
Wagner and his fellow Coach of the Year recipients will be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
“I’m just grateful to have such an awesome coaching staff, some great kids and obviously some great players,” Wagner said. “I’m just blessed to be in the this position and have so many great people around me.”
The Coach of the Year recognition was one in a long list of honors the Fillies basketball team earned at the end of the season.
All five Filly starters, Izzy Radakovich, Reece Niemann, Kennedy Niemann, Ally Boysen and Molly Hays, received some kind of post season All-Conference recognition.
Hays was named All-State and Player of the Year for the 4A West conference.
Kennedi Niemann finished All-State and was named 4A West Defensive Player of the Year.
“We got lucky with only some minor injuries and some illnesses that limited some minutes this year,” Wagner said. “By the end of the year we got to where we were communicating on the floor and were able to change things up on the fly which was just a nightmare for coaches on the other end.”
The Fillies had a variety of offensive and defensive looks they showed to opponents all season, and individually showed the kind of improvements that earned them a second consecutive trip to the title game.
“Usually you look at the freshman and JV level and by the end of the season they are the ones growing on the floor,” Wagner said. “At the varsity level, any time you see a player come back and grow it is great to see. I got compliments all year long from other coaches about how much so many of the girls have improved.”
The Fillies have a few camps lined up this summer as well as some three-on-three tournaments and clinics as they look to build on another successful season.
“I like seeing different teams and different styles and traveling around to play against some different people in the summer,” Wagner said. “I’ve gotten to know some other coaches pretty well and have a pretty good relationship with all of them. I’ve been on the receiving end of losses from a lot of them. Right now we’ll try to keep in on the winning end.”
A pair of local assistant coaches also earned recognition by the WCA
Assistant CHS wrestling coach Ben Larson was named Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Cody Middle School basketball coach Elicia Osborne earned Jr. High/Middle School Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
