Both of CHS’ cross country teams absolutely dominated at the Hardin Invitational on Friday, Sept. 1.
Cody’s boys took first place with a team score of 68 points, combining for the top time of 1 hour, 31 minutes and 14.66 seconds in the five-kilometer-race on the road.
Senior Charlie Hulbert garnered his second (of two) first-place-billings of the young season by crossing the finish line at 16 minutes, 12.67 seconds. Fellow senior and fellow team-captain Benjamin Stewart finished in 7th at 17:46.13. Senior Val Payne took 11th at 18:31.22 to lead the Broncs’ top three times.
The Fillies were equally impressive, but finished second to race-host Hardin. The Cody girls snagged a team score of 46 points, trailing to the home towners 22 points by invite’s end. Hardin took the title on its home trail with 24 points and individual finishes of 1st, 2nd, 4th and 6th to round the top 10.
Single finishes for the Fillies were equally impressive as freshman Lillie Kirkham earned 3rd place at 20:57.54. Three more Cody Girls garnered the top ten. Kylee Silva (8th at 21:27.6), Hallie Schramm (9th at 21:43.06) and Keira Jackson (10th at 22:08.36) added solid scores to the CHS’ girls team-finish.
The Broncs and Fillies distance racers take on the Riverton Invite on Thursday, Sept. 7. Results were not available as of press time.
CHS golf teams finish fifth in Buffalo
The Broncs and Fillies swung in their final regular-season event of the 2023 fall-season on Thursday, Aug. 31. and Friday, Sept. 1 in Buffalo.
Both teams carded fifth-place finishes at the Buffalo Golf Club during the two-day invite.
“ (It was a) pretty consistent two days of golf,” Cody golf coach Jacob Kraft said of the boys’ team. “All five of our guys were able to shoot in the 80s on day two.”
“After shooting a 290, our girls sat in 2nd place at the midway point,” he commented on the Fillies’ performance. “Unfortunately, our girls struggled (on) the second day and fell to 4th (place) as a team out of eight teams.”
Logan Hall led the Broncs, who shot a team total of 607, in a five-way tie for 11th place (83 in round one and 85 in round two) for a finish of 168 strokes amongst 92 boys. Fellow junior Myles Bailey also shined for the Broncs, submitting his best one-round score of the fall season, an 87, during the opening day.
“Like the girls, we have the talent to come away in the top three at conference if we grind it out,” Kraft said of the Cody boys’ overall performance.
CHS’ lone senior girl, Adelie Hall, topped Cody’s individual performances with a fifth-place finish at 180 strokes, carding a 90 in both rounds. Sophomore Jordan Shumard fell next in line for the Fillies with her 24th-place outing at 210 strokes (95-115).
“Very proud of how both our boys and girls teams have competed this week in Buffalo,” Kraft said. “This is a tight-knit group of kids who support each other on and off the golf course. Hopefully our chemistry helps us succeed through these final two weeks of fall competition.”
The Conference 3A West is both squads’ next challenge as the Broncs and Fillies hit the links on Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept. 8 in Green River.
CHS swimmers take third at home
The Cody girls swimming team finished 3rd-place in its first full-home invite on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Fillies scored 249 points in 12 events at their annual Terry Bartlett Invitational at the Cody Quad Center. Powell took top honors with 335 points and Lander notched No. 2 with 295.
CHS started off strong at 2 minutes, 02.92 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay with the foursome of Summer Lavigne, Kelsey Pomajzl, Kelly Joyce and Elle Ortner. Lilly Jones then took to individual waters with a Class 3A qualifying time of 2:20.23 for 4th-place in the 200-yard free stroke.
Joyce kept momentum with her 2:37.49 finish (3A qualifying time) for 2nd- place in the 200-yard individual medley. Ortner (27.06) and Pomajzl (27.56) followed in the 50-yard freestyle race for fourth-place and fifth, respectively.
In diving, Kristen Boyson led CHS with 153.90 points on six plunges and earned 5th place off the board. Ortner then gave Cody its first top-billing in the 100-yard-butterfly event at 1:09.54 – a Conference 4A qualifying mark, which automatically punches her ticket to the state meet.
Lavigne swam to the same qualifying standard in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.17 for second place in the event. Pomajzl wasn’t far behind and also qualified in the same quality at 59.56 for her fourth-place performance.
Lily Jones then notched 6th in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:37.16 before Cody’s home pool brought back relay teams. In event No. 9 of the afternoon, LaVigne, Louella Cornell, Pomajzl and Ortner combined for a time of 1:49.24, placing 2nd in the 200-yard-freestyle race.
LaVigne kept at it with a Class 4A qualifying-swim in the 100-yard backstroke. The sophomore completed the event in 1:09.44 for second place. Kelly Joyce then secured Cody’s second top-billing at the invitational with her winning time of 1:18.72 – a 4A qualifier and about nine seconds from the school record set in 2015 by Miranda Williams – in the 100-yard breaststroke.
CHS wrapped up its home meet with its 3rd-place finish in the 400-yard-freestyle race at 4:25.77. Cornell, Lily Hogan, Alder Carson and Lily Jones swam in the cultivating and final event.
The Fillies remain in their home waters on Friday, Sept. 8 versus Douglas, Jackson and Riverton. Heats begin at 5 p.m. and are free admission for spectators..
Meeteetse Football suffers big loss on road
The Meeteetse High School football squad suffered its first official loss of the season on the road against Little Snake River High School on Friday, Sept. 1 in Baggs, Wyo.
The Longhorns suffered early growing pains likely due to a thin roster, 78-28. According to head coach Zeb Martin, the squad lost two more players and didn’t exactly have the depth Meeteetse may have needed.
MHS senior running back Joe Pina rushed for two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Max Potas tossed a touchdown to sophomore Johnatahn Ogden and freshman Remington Harris for the Longhorns’ four scores. Pina and Ogden also stuffed the defensive stat sheet with 10 total tackles (six solo a piece) in the defeat.
The Longhorns, who are officially 0-1 despite their “week zero” win against Cody High School’s junior varsity squad, face Kaycee in a Class 1A-matchup at 7 p.m. on home turf.
