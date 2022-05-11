The Cody Middle School 8th grade boys basketball teams didn’t need a whole lot of motivation to put together a winning season this year, as it appeared they were driven from the start.
“The biggest strength of this group was their passion for the game,” coach Jake Tuten said. “You could tell that everyone enjoyed playing the game and looked to compete every time they stepped on the floor.”
The young hoopsters posted an impressive 9-4 record that included season sweeps against Riverton, Worland, Lovell and Lander.
“I was impressed with their ability to play against teams that had a size advantage,” Tuten said. “There were multiple teams in the conference that had considerable height and we rebounded and ran the floor well against those types of teams.”
The Broncs had a pair of thrilling contests against Powell this year, and after a 39-38 loss early in the season on the road, turned around and beat and beat the Cubs at home 40-39.
One of the big highlights of the season, however, was going up against one of the biggest middle schools in the state, Sheridan Junior High School, to wrap up the season.
“We did a great job of being aggressive and didn’t shy away from the experience,” Tuten said.
The team included Owen Monfeldt, Nathaniel Pryor, Nick Stewart, Trent Bower, Finn Manley, Josh Sauers, Syrus Bates, Wade Bower, Evan Shelton, Hudson Wallace, Gabriel Bree, Marko Skoric, Tennessee Richardson, Gaige Machen, Luis Cordero, Anker Stewart, Jasper Fales, Porter Rau, Zachary Schwab, Cinch Dalton, Isaac Winters, Bryson Laing and Michael Cadman.
