After beating Buffalo in a dual on Friday, the Filly swimmers finished a strong second behind Powell on Saturday during the Buffalo Invitational.
Cody added more state qualifiers in the pool and a pair of qualifiers on the diving board in a pair of impressive performances over the weekend.
Kelsey Pomajzl qualified in the 50 freestyle, Elle Ortner in the 100 butterfly and Paige Bower in the 100 breaststroke.
Mahayla Allred qualified in the 500 free and was less than a second away from qualifying in the 200 free.
Divers Hailey Holeman and Skye Wartman broke out for big showings in 1 meter diving. Both qualified for state, while Joy Woods just missed the 150 mark with a 149.45 on Friday.
“I am actually super excited,” Holeman said. “The beginning of the season I wasn’t expecting to get there since I just started, but I’m glad that I did because this season has been amazing.”
Holeman added that trying different dives regardless of difficulty helped in her push to make it to state.
“I am looking forward to trying new dives and just going for it while continuing working on the dives that I have,” Holeman said.
After six years of diving, the work finally paid off for Wartman on the board after qualifying on Saturday with a 151.10.
“I don’t think this week was much different,” Wartman said. “I just think I took my time and focused on each dive.”
Qualifying for state is one thing. Getting prepared will be another.
“I believe before state I have to start working on each dive individually and fix all the little things that will help get a higher score,” Wartman said. “I also need to start working on new dives and get over the fears that I might have.”
While Powell took the team title on Saturday, the Fillies posted some standout performances.
“Powell does have 26 girls to our 14,” coach Emily Swett said. “That makes a difference.”
Tara Joyce won the 100 yard free and 200 yard free.
Kelly Joyce took the 200 IM and Bower had season best times in the 200 and 500 free.
“It’s near the end of the season, so it was a harder meet,” Bower said. “But still everyone did well and pulled out some great times.”
Bower helped the 400-free relay team, which included Pomajzl, Ortner and Tara Joyce to the top spot as well on Saturday. They finished in a solid 4:05.23.
“I definitely don’t feel like I am where I need to be to reach my goals,” Bower said. “But I’m still feeling pretty good and hoping I will get there before conference and state.”
Bower and the rest of the Fillies will have that chance this week as they compete against Worland and Powell starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Powell Aquatics Center.
Cody 58, Buffalo 42
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A (Paige Bower, Kelly Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 2:03.77. 3. Cody B (Jillian Eakins, Eliza Spencer, Sage Ellsbury, Lily O’Connell) 2:34.23.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Mahayla Allred 2:20.68. 2. Elle Ortner 2:24.40. 5. Clara Christensen 3:10.19.
200 yard IM - 2. Paige Bower 2:35.06. 4. Sage Ellsbury 3:11.00. 5. Jillian Eakins 3:16.17.
50 yard freestyle - 2. Kelsey Pomajzl 27.48. 4. Kelly Joyce 29.17. 7. Lily O’Connell 34.21.
1 meter diving - 2. Hailey Holeman 150.80. 3. Joy Woods 149.50. 4. Skye Wartman 142.45.
100 yard butterfly - 1. Tara Joyce 1:02.13. 4. Elle Ortner 1:14.84,
100 yard freestyle - 1. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:00.72. 3. Eliza Spencer 1:16.36. 4. Clara Christensen 1:31.92.
500 yard freestyle - 1. Kelly Joyce 6:11.55. 2. Mahayla Allred 6:24.36. 3. Lily O’Connell 7:28.54.
200 yard freestyle relay - 2. Cody A (Kelsey Pomajzl, Sage Ellsbury, Paige Bower, Mahayla Allred) 1:56.00. 4. Cody B (Joy Woods, Hailey Holeman, Skye Wartman, Clara Christensen) 2:22.47.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Tara Joyce 1:03.82. 4. Eliza Spencer 1:27.22. 5. Jillian Eakins 1:38.71.
100 yard breaststroke - 1. Paige Bower 1:21.19. 2. Sage Ellsbury 1:41.65.
400 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Kelly Joyce, Eliza Spencer, Mahayla Allred, Tara Joyce) 4:16.71.
Buffalo Invitational
Teams - 1. Powell 455. 2. Cody 268. 3. Douglas 252. 4. Buffalo 198. 5. Natrona County 154. 6. Newcastle Dogies. 58.
200 yard medley relay - 4. Cody A (Paige Bower, Kelly Joyce, Elle Ortner, Sage Ellsbury) 2:13.06.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 2:02.41. 3. Paige Bower 2:14.01. 12. Lily O’Connell 2:49.15.
200 yard IM - 1. Kelly Joyce 2:32.35. 7. Eliza Spencer 3:01.06.
50 yard freestyle - 4. Kelsey Pomajzl 28.23. 6. Elle Ortner 28.39. 22. Clara Christensen 38.34.
1 meter diving - 6. Skye Wartman 1:51.10. 8. Joy Woods 142.35. 12. Hailey Holeman 106.90
100 yard butterfly - 4. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:14.27. 11. Lily O’Connell 1:38.12.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce 55.34. 7. Sage Ellsbury 1:11.25.
500 yard freestyle - 2. Paige Bower 5:56.11. 7. Jillian Eakins 7:30.60.
200 yard freestyle relay - 4. Cody A (Tara Joyce, Kelly Joyce, Elle Ortner, Kelsey Pomajzl) 1:51.36.
100 yard backstroke - 11. Sage Ellsbury 1:23.39.
100 yard breaststroke - 4. Kelly Joyce 1:19.95. 12. Eliza Spencer 1:35.11.
400 yard freestyle relay - 1. Cody A (Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner, Paige Bower, Tara Joyce) 4:05.23. 7. Cody B (Clara Christensen, Jillian Eakins, Lily O’Connell, Sage Ellsbury) 5:13.11.
