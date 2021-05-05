The Cody Warriors lacrosse team is starting to become a formidable force after starting their season in a much weaker position.
Cody nearly beat the top team in its league on Saturday by four goals after losing to that same team, Helena, Mont., by 12 goals earlier in the season.
Although their record will still show a 18-14 loss from the game, coach Scott Vaughn said it was a win in his book. Save for a disastrous second quarter, the Warriors outscored Helena 12-9.
“We have the ability to beat those guys,” said Maddox Growney, who plays attack.
In many ways the game was emblematic of the progress the team has made all season.
“We really worked on everyone doing their job,” Vaughn said. “Just really focusing on what they had to do at-hand to make this a successful run for us and they did a phenomenal job. I’m super proud of these boys, just playing with heart and grit.”
After jumping out to an early lead the Warriors fell behind due to a number of errors they made trying to scoop ground balls and make passes. But in the second half Cody sharpened up thanks to crisp passing and quality looks on the offensive end from Colton Manchester, Cody Champlin and Growney that kept the team within striking distance until the end of the game. It was the closest any team in their league has come to beating Helena (10-2) this season.
“It was night and day from the last time we played them,” Champlin said. “We’re just developing together. It’s taken a little bit, but we’re coming together.”
The Warriors (2-6) have made a number of improvements to their offensive passing and stick skills throughout the season, but Vaughn said improvement could be made with their shot placement. Many attempts were flung right at the goalie’s chest.
Although Vaughn didn’t play lacrosse growing up, he said he has gone above and beyond to drive and develop a deep knowledge of the game on his own, taking 300 hours of online instruction and earning certifications.
“I promised the kids I’d learn the game,” he said.
Having coached the Warriors for nine years, Vaughn knows his players and program well, but still has benefited greatly from the addition of assistant coach and defensive specialist Matt Martens, who played NCAA D-I lacrosse at Wagner College in New York.
He brings a lot of the on-field (knowledge),” Vaughn said.
Although the team is led by a returning core, the future is bright for the Warriors who will only lose two seniors after this year.
One of the team’s top threats is Growney, who scored four goals in the Helena loss. On one score Champlin weaved a pass through some tight traffic to Growney, who found the net on a shot.
“They have really started to click as far as looking for that next pass,” Vaughn said. “That next pass is so important because if somebody is getting double-teamed somebody is open.”
Dane Campbell switched to defense this season for the Warriors and has been experiencing some unexpected success in the new role after some early adjustments. Although Campbell doesn’t necessarily have the physical build of a quintessential defender, he played aggressively on Saturday and was able to clear the ball from the defensive zone a few times and even made a run on the goal.
“It somehow worked out,” he said with a laugh.
The Warriors will finish out the regular season on the road with games in Billings and Bozeman and then state after that.
Vaughn said he expects the team to take some great momentum to come from Saturday’s showing into the final stretch.
“We know we have it in us,” Growney said.
Warriors roster
Defenders/goalies are Hudson Low, Dane Campbell, Jack Vail, Charlie Icenogle and Andrew Sauers. Midfielders include Hayden Campbell, Chaz Cowie, Nathan Power, Galen Low, Noah Vogt, Dylan Campbell, Beau Burlingame. Attack includes Maddox Growney, Cody Champlin, Colton Manchester and Jack Barbiere.
