Riverton 2, Cody 1 (OT)
After being knocked out of the main bracket the day before, the Broncs took the field against Riverton in the consolation bracket. The boys fell to the Wolverines in overtime, 2-1.
After both teams probed but could get nothing going on offense for most of the first half, senior Wyatt Becker found a seam and took a pass from sophomore Matt Nelson and put it into the back of the net in the 39th minute.
It looked like the score would stay 1-0 for the remainder and the Broncs would continue climbing the consolation bracket, but a penalty in the 78th minute put senior keeper Ian Balyo one-on-one with a Wolverine. Balyo saved the penalty kick but couldn't corral it and Riverton cleaned up the follow, tying the score with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Neither team could get much going in the overtime periods until the Riverton defense cleared a ball up the field in the second OT. The Broncs were caught out of position and a Wolverine streaked up the sideline with the ball to go one-on-one with Balyo again. This time, the first shot was true, chipped over Balyo's head in the 96th minute for the winning goal.
Torrington 5, Cody 1
The Cody boys soccer team opened the state tournament on Saturday as the fourth seed from the West, facing top-seeded Torrington in the afternoon. They had opportunities but ultimately fell, 5-1.
Junior C.J. Dominick scored early on, but the lead didn't last. Any comeback efforts were complicated by the two yellow cards that junior Jackson Gail received that forced him to sit the rest of the game. The team played down a man the entire second half.
The team's time in the tournament is not over. They play Riverton today at 11 a.m.
