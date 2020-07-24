The Cody Legion baseball team wanted to come out strong in its opener of the West District Tournament on Friday.
The Cubs did just that against Riverton, exploding for 14 runs in the first inning and going on to win 18-6. They carried the momentum into the second game as well, winning 13-1 over Green River.
Cody 18, Riverton 6
Three straight walks and an error got Cody on the board quickly in the first game. Then the bats got going. Tyler Grenz hit a two-run double, and Devyn Engdahl, Jack Schroeder and Dominic Phillips brought in runs with singles to make it 7-0. A walk, double by Cody Phillips and error made it 9-0.
With no outs, Riverton was forced to put in a new pitcher and on his second pitch of the day, Jared Grenz hit a three-run homer to center. Two more walks and doubles by Tyler Grenz and Schroeder made it 14-0, still no outs. The Raiders would get the next three batters though to finally get out of the inning.
Riverton scored three in the first on an error and home run.
In the second, Cody put up one run after Ethan Johnston hit a triple to center and scored on a single by Jared Grenz. The Cubs put up two more in the fourth on a walk, doubles by Engdahl and Logan McLeod.
Cody's final run came in the fifth on a double by Cody Phillips and sac fly by Jared Grenz.
Riverton scored two on a double in the fourth and one in the fifth on a solo homer.
At the plate, Cody Phillips went 3-4, Schroeder 2-2, Tyler Grenz and Jared Grenz 2-3, and Engdahl 2-4.
Jackson Schroeder pitched 1 inning and gave up three runs on two hits. Chance Moss threw 3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Grady McCarten pitched 1 inning and gave up one run on one hit.
Cody 13, Green River 1
The Cubs scored in every inning on its way to an early win in the second game.
Cody scored one run in the first on an error and single by Tristan Blatt. Green River tied the game in the bottom of the inning on two singles and a sac bunt.
Schroeder was hit by pitch to start the second and scored on a single by Hayden Bronnenberg. Cody Phillips then hit a double. An error by the shortstop brought in one run, another scored on a passed ball and the final run of the inning on a sac fly by Blatt.
Cody loaded the bases with two walks and a single by Schroeder in the third. Two scored on a double by Cody Phillips and another run on a fielder's choice.
Four walks, a double by Johnston and two hit batters made it 12-1 in the fourth. The final run came in the fifth after a hit batter, walk and fielder's choice.
At the plate Cody Phillips went 2-3, and Schroeder and Blatt 1-2.
Tyler Grenz pitched all 5 innings, giving up one run on two hits.
