The Cody seventh-grade basketball teams both finished with winning seasons.
The A team finished 12-1 overall.
“Our success was largely due to some incredible defense and endless hustle all season long,” coach Pat Nieters said. “All of our kids played with intensity and determination. They were a lot of fun to work with and I can truly say they got better each week.”
The A team was made up of Syrus Bates, Trent Bower, Wade Bower, Finn Manley, Owen Monfeldt, Nathaniel Pryor, Josh Sauers, Nick Stewart, Hudson Wallace and Paxton Yeates.
The B team finished 12-3 overall.
“It was so much fun watching every player grow as the season progressed,” coach Mike Denning said. “This year’s team really improved on defense and shot well from the free throw line as well as a few from 3-point land.”
The team was made up of Jayden Blickenstaff, Gabe Bree, Cinch Dalton, Kannon Grant, Tennessee Richardson, Zachary Schwab, Evan Shelton, Marko Skoric and Anker Stewart.
Managers for the team were Maddie Beaudrie and Jordan Shumard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.