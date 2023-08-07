Highway 390 has been little more than a death trap for deer, elk and especially moose for several decades. Apparently the high rollers over around Jackson don’t believe in relinquishing the right-of-way to the big ungulates.
Or perhaps they just have so much money that a dented Beemer is of no consequence to them. They apparently don’t identify with those folks lower on the economic spectrum.
An example occurred several weeks back. A large cow moose was car crunched and lying on the highway when it was discovered by Lauren Bennett, sometimes known as “Sprout.” All of which brings up an excellent opportunity to diverge from the storyline a wee bit.
Many years ago Sandi and I met a young lady who was from Cooke City at the time, a sometimes cook, who was called “Sprout.” She was wintered up one year with old friend and mountain man Charlie in a remote cabin up Russell Creek in the Crandall country. Charlie was a barrel-chested fellow, slightly over six feet tall and just plain big. I don’t think “Sprout” was over five feet tall, but she was a stoutly built young lady. They made a heck of a pair.
As the story goes (told to me by Charlie himself), one morning Charlie told Sprout he was going down to the road to check the mail. What Charlie didn’t tell her was that he had to hitchhike into Cody to check that mail. And Charlie being Charlie, he had to have a glass or two of adult beverages after he arrived in Cody, plum losing track of time. After a week or so of Charlie’s losing track of time while imbibing around Cody, a concerned Sprout bundled up, grabbed her pack, put on her snowshoes and went out to check on him.
My understanding is that she caught up with him in a local pub here in Cody and decided to split the sheets right there, on the spot. To say she was a mite upset would probably be an understatement, but I really don’t know the all of it. Charlie, for some reason, seemed reluctant to discuss his love life when it came to that subject. Suffice it to say, he spent the rest of the winter ensconced by his lonesome in that old cabin above Russell Creek.
I doubt if this lady is the same person, but the nickname is most unusual, at least in my knowledge, and the following sounds much like what little I heard about her. Could be?
Regardless, Lauren heard of the road-killed moose, went to G&F and got the proper permits for meat salvage and then went out to load up the moose. Apparently more of a job than she originally thought, but it was not beyond her capabilities as she got busy with knife and axe, disassembling the cow moose and pulling it, in pieces, off the highway, and loading it into her truck.
The locals were not impressed. Not only did they not stop to help the lady, they were abusive and potty mouthed, in the extreme. According to the news release from Jackson, they cursed her and reviled her for doing what she was doing. I guess when you’re rich, you feel superior to working class people who aren’t afraid to get dirt (or blood) under their fingernails.
Anyway, according to reports, passing traffic was not nice to her and she, really, was doing them a service. Go figure!
Highway 390 is often referred to as a “graveyard for moose,” possibly because the entitled few in their Mercedes and Beemers can’t be bothered to slow down for critters on the road. Or maybe they just expect deferential treatment even from the bush folk? Go ahead, try impressing a moose with your Mazda Miata, especially one with a calf in tow.
And yes, you’re right, that’s a biased reaction, but only because after eight decades of life and 60 years of it in these mountains, I’ve watched as many of the rich and famous go through life mostly concerned only with their personal comforts and pleasure at the expense usually of the working class people who bust tail to keep the financially advantaged status of the elitist world rolling forward.
Everyone in authority has stated that Lauren’s decision to quarter the moose on the spot was a responsible one. Unlike the idle rich who cursed her, she probably didn’t have the money to afford to hire a lift truck to come out and load the defunct beast into her pick-up. And everyone knows most rich folks don’t soil their hands or won’t eat roadkill, no matter how fresh the meat.
Personally, knowing how fast a large carcass can go sour, I’d be reluctant to eat a moose-sized critter a couple of hours after the fact myself. Back when Sandi and I lived in Montana and raised dogs, we fed them a lot of roadkill, as did every hound dog man in the state. The local game wardens delivered it or told us where to find it, the dogs loved it and grew fat and healthy on it. Even if it occasionally did stink, it was free.
Unfortunately it was free until the state G&F suits upstairs convinced the politicians to squelch that one and made recovery of roadkills illegal. The reasoning they gave for their position was that some folks were deliberately running into trophy game on the highways just to claim the antlers.
Sounds to me like something a fat cat politician in a state-owned vehicle would pull, not a seasoned local working for starvation wages or a resident hunter in their 20-year-old hunting truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.