Seven hundred additional spectators will be allowed into Friday's first round playoff game at Spike Vannoy Field.
Cody is hosting Worland at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students K-12 (with student ID). Gates open at 5 p.m.
Masks are required to enter the facility and must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.
