Guns, like subjects taught in high school, are relegated to categories. One of which categories I’ve always wondered about after encountering the term while reading about various outdoor pursuits. That being the English named rook and rabbit rifles. I’ve never been exactly certain what a “Rook” rifle is. It being an English thing didn’t help much either. And yes, I understand what a rabbit is.
Problem is, do you? Do you understand the difference between a rabbit and a hare? To simplify, a jackrabbit is not, a rabbit that is. Jackrabbits are more properly classed as hares, like snowshoes or varying hares. Cottontails are properly called rabbits, or my favorite, bunnies. Look it up! Which is not to say that a rabbit rifle cannot be used to hunt hares or visa versa.
However, I recently learned what these firearms called rook rifles are and what they are used for. It appears that over in merry old England that while they have an abundance of rabbits they also have a bird critter called the “rook”. Now, in common language here in the states, to be “rooked” means to have been swindled or taken advantage off. A “rookie” means a person who is just starting out in an unfamiliar position or job. So the word can be basically either a noun or a verb. Are you following me so far?
A rookery (noun) is often the term universally used to refer to a bird nursery of considerable size of any species where younger birds are hatched out and raised to maturity. Which definition gets us closer to exactly what a ‘rook’ is. Yes, it’s a young bird, preferably a fledgling, just emerging from the nest, of the common crow variety. In England, unlike in our country, crows are legally considered a destructive pest, like prairie dogs, and are afforded the same protection. Albeit the Brits do have a special season for “rooks”.
Remember the song about “Four and Twenty Black Birds Baked in a Pie?” Obviously a reference to rooks, which are considered, by the English anyway, as delicious. According to what I’ve read, these very young birds, as they fledge (gain adult feathers) are unlike other bird species. Apparently these young blackbirds don’t just jump out of the nest and, while falling, flap their wings and learn to fly. No, being of the cautious type, they leave the nest and perch on adjacent limbs for two or three days observing the adult birds until they figure it out.
This is apparently when your average Brit hunter, or farmer, or game keeper, gathers up his “rook” rifle and ventures forth. If British game laws are anything like ours, there is probably a limit on rooks as well. The English apparently regard this as the best time to kill crows as the defenses of the young are limited since they can’t fly away. Obviously average crows are much brighter than the average Brit and easily learn, as adults, to outsmart them.
Apparently the rooks just sit there, perched on their branch, like a yearling hatch of blue grouse late in the day. Not exactly what one would consider sporting! As I said, they also have a reputation for being quite tasty, like young duskys. Dusky Grouse being the new formal name for our local Blue Grouse according to the official re-namers in the government who have to fix things even if those things aren’t broke, Blue Grouse now only exist officially out on the West Coast if memory serves.
But I digress.
Enter the rook rifle. Most of them are of top quality and finely finished (as is the English tradition), small caliber single shots. Calibers vary, but my understanding is that most of the calibers rook rifles are chambered for would be regarded as under-powered handgun rounds in our country. Something on the order of a 32 ACP or a rimfire .38 short. However, these rifles apparently are extremely accurate out to the extent of their limited range.
The reason they are so small a caliber is to protect the estate owners’ sheep and other livestock when the bullet falls back to the ground after a miss. And, I imagine, to limit damage to the rook’s fragile bodies. Blood shot doesn’t add to the flavor of any wild game.
Perhaps more than a few so-called bird hunters in this country, who go grouse hunting with a .22 caliber rifle or archery gear and shoot the young birds sitting on a branch or in the weeds with the rest of their hatch until the entire hatch is dead, can identify with the practice. Again, to reiterate from previous articles, it may be legal, but is it ethical? My interpretation of sport hunting is that it’s supposed to be a challenge, not a slam dunk or an assassination.
That’s why hunting’s often called a “sport.” Otherwise it would be called harvesting and not hunting. About as challenging as shooting swimming caribou like the Eskimos do or shopping for groceries at the big box store. Your choice, but I always preferred using flushing dogs when I hunted blues.
Of course, there are dissenters as to what constitutes sport. Sir Alfred Pease of African hunting fame didn’t believe any activity, including hunting, was truly a “sport” unless there existed the chance for the hunter’s blood to be spilled instead of the target species. Would that qualify, according to Sir Alfred, as a “sport”? Football probably does, but surely that eliminates golf?
Regardless, when you’re aiming your rifle skyward, regardless of the target, that bullet has to come down somewhere if you miss. Consider also that if you miscalculate the age of the bird and kill an adult bird, well then I guess you “eat crow.” A nasty and foul tasting bird second, in my opinion, only to the vulture. Or maybe an owl. But that’s a different story for another time.
