Wandering around on a river or stream is something that I like to do. I might fish pocket water for a while, then some long, deep runs for a change while looking for rising trout, or swift current seams where the foam line catches spent and emerging insects that are easy pickings for lazy fish.
As my prowling through the waters takes me upstream most of the time, prowling around also offers time to stop and see what else is outdoors beside trout and water should the action slow down in my finicky way of having a good time.
The thing about poking about while fishing is one discovers those little things about nature that are a marvel. I can’t say what, exactly, because that would be like saying my ‘marvel’ is more significant than someone else’s idea of what is a marvel to them, if that makes any sense. Tidal pools in the ocean fascinate me as much as flowing rivers and streams.
If the day is one that is solitary and when no friends of clients have my time and attention, I might sit and watch the water for who knows how long. Most of the time is spent looking at the bottom for fish I might have missed, to see how I should fish the drift should I manage to pry myself from sitting and observing.
I also like to see how the currents eddy and swirl around structures, as the current pushes along debris stirred up by something or someone upstream (this is a great way to learn how currents impact fly presentation). Scuds are easily seen this time of year, as they hang out in the sun-warmed shallow waters and flit about amongst the rocks and moss.
The only difficult thing attached to poking and prowling around is it drives your fishing buddies crazy, though I humbly point out my time off the water means more water time for them. They know that, but it still disorients them somewhat.
So, when with them, I never give quarter or space on good runs and only divert my attention from fishing for photos, a drink of water or gulp some snacks. In order to poke around and prowl over, around and through the watery environment, it is best I do that when fishing alone.
One could say it inspires a weekly column and it probably does most of the time, since fishing and this column are synonymous. Poking around is not something that has come with age either. Even as a youngster, I would put the rod down and go pick berries, or stick my head under the water to see if trout truly did reside in the pool in which my line dangled, or some other such experiment known only to myself.
My streamside meandering must pay off, for the trout seem to enjoy taking my flies and accept my presentations as I put my fly through this spot, then the next. I guess they figure I am not much of a threat since I am just as content to watch them do what trout do on other occasions. All I know for sure is that I truly enjoy just poking around and doing my thing, just like the water ouzel, bald eagles, deer and other marvels of nature.
