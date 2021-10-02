Cody quarterback Luke Talich threw for two touchdowns and the Broncs defense shined again as the Broncs remained undefeated and took down Evanston 49-14 on the road Friday night.
Drew Trotter had a touchdown run in the first quarter and Chaz Cowie added another in the second before Talich hooked up with Kellon George and Jackson Gail for touchdown passes as the Broncs led at halftime 28-0.
Cowie and Trotter would each add touchdown runs in the second half against the unbeaten Red Devils.
Ben Hogan found Matt Nelson for a Broncs touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
