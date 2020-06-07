The Cody Legion baseball team fell to Belgrade by identical 12-11 scores in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.
While the scores were the same the finishes were much different, with the Bandits coming from behind to win the first game in the final inning and the Cubs making a late run in the second.
Belgrade 12, Cody 11
Cody led 11-7 in the first game, but a five-run seventh by the Bandits gave them the victory.
After scoring a run on a ground out, Belgrade had two on with two outs. A single scored another run and then a three-run shot over the center field fence gave the Bandits the lead. Cody had two on in bottom of the frame but wouldn't push any runs across.
To start the game, Belgrade took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Cody got one back, scoring a run after singles by Tristan Blatt, Tyler Grenz and Dominic Phillips.
The Bandits extended their lead with three runs in the fourth, taking advantage of two walks and an error in the frame.
Cody answered though with Blatt hitting a triple to start the bottom of the inning. Jack Schroeder and Tyler Grenz were both hit by pitches to load the bases and a run scored when Dominic Phillips was hit during his at bat.
Schroeder scored on a passed ball and two more runs came in on singles by Ethan Johnston and Cody Phillips to tie the game. After a single by Devyn Engdahl loaded the bases, Cody took the lead when Jared Grenz bunted and Belgrade overthrew first base. Grenz advanced to third on the throw. The final run of the inning scored on a sac bunt by Blatt.
Belgrade scored two in the fifth and the Cubs final runs came in the bottom of the frame when they loaded the bases on a single by Hayden Bronnenberg, walk and hit batter. The first run scored on a fielder's choice and the second on a single by Engdahl.
At the plate Cody had 10 hits. Blatt went 2-for-3 and Engdahl 2-4.
Cody Phillips started on the mound and went 4 innings, giving up five runs on two hits. Bronnenberg pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on six hits. Grady McCarten came in and threw one pitch to get the final out.
Belgrade 12, Cody 11
Down 12-8 in the second game, the Cubs launched a late comeback that fell just short. Johnston hit a one-out single and Cody Phillips drew a walk. One run scored on a two-out single to left by Jared Grenz. Blatt then hit a triple that bounced off the center field fence to make it a one-run game, but Schroeder popped up for the final out.
The Cubs took the lead to start the game, going up 1-0 after back-to-back triples by Jared Grenz and Blatt.
In the second, Cody made it 3-0. Tyler Grenz started the inning with a double, Bronnenberg walked and Johnston hit a double to score a run. The second run scored on a sac fly by Cody Phillips.
Cody struggled to get out of the third and Belgrade took advantage, scoring six to take the lead. It didn't take long for the Cubs to get a few of those run back though. Jared Grenz walked and then Blatt hit a two-run homer to left to make it 6-5. Tyler Grenz then drew a walk, Dominic Phillips hit a single and the tying run scored on a double by Bronnenberg. Cody regained the lead on a fielder's choice.
Four walks in the fourth hurt the Cubs as Belgrade regained the lead and went up 9-7. Taking advantage of two Cody errors, the Bandits scored two more in the fifth. Their final run came on another Cody error in the sixth.
Cody scored one run in the fifth after Tyler Grenz hit a double and eventually scored on an error.
The Cubs finished with 12 hits. Blatt and Jared Grenz went 3-4, Tyler Grenz 2-2 and Johnston 2-3.
Engdahl started the game and went 3 innings, giving up eight runs, four earned, on four hits. Wyatt Carlson pitched 1 inning and allowed one run on no hits. Johnston pitched 3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits.
