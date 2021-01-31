It was a tale of two weekends for Cody’s boys and girls alpine ski teams.
After finishing third last weekend, the boys took second to Jackson at the Cody Invite “home” race. The race was home in name only as the race was moved to Hogadon Basin Ski Area outside Casper due to lack of snow at Red Lodge Mountain Resort.
After a modest first day showing and the Broncs barely holding onto second with Laramie right behind them, they built some breathing room and solidified their spot in the standings with a strong slalom race on Saturday.
David Reed led the Broncs in both races placing seventh in GS and ninth in slalom.
The Fillies on the other hand came into the race with great momentum off back-to-back second place performances but took a small step back in Casper, placing third.
Their prior momentum carried them as far as Friday as the girls sat in first after the giant slalom race.
Aspen Kalkowski led the pack in GS with a fourth place finish.
But on Saturday their luck would change as three of the five varsity girls fell during their runs. Despite Nicole Wagler finishing seventh and Catherine Lovera taking 10th it would not be enough as Jackson and Natrona passed the Fillies on Saturday.
The Cody alpine team will have a week break before returning to Hogadon for the third time this season for the Natrona Invite Feb. 12-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.