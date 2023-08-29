With a new coach, a large number of newcomers and some new routines, the Cody High School Cheerleaders are getting somewhat of a makeover for their 2023-2024 season.
Perhaps the most exciting and fresh look is that the team is changing its stunt game almost all together by adding fresh music that even its most experienced athletes have not moved and grooved to in year’s past.
“We’ll definitely have new routines for state just after listening to our music,” senior Rachel Bruce said. “I am so excited (and) so thrilled. I think it’s going to be something that these folks have never seen before. We’re going to get going on homecoming soon and I’m super excited about that.”
According to Bruce, the new routines and tunes they’ll try out run the gamut from rap-star star Missy Elliott to classic rock bands such as AC/DC.
“We’re full of surprises and we’re hoping that the crowd will really enjoy those,” she said.
Last season the Filly cheer squad finished fourth in the stunt competition and are very eager to see if they can beat that mark this year to possibly bring home the top prize in 2024.
Their confidence comes from the Fillies’ new routines, music and perhaps the six seniors on the roster.
“I think that our senior class is probably the most spirited class that I’ve been a part of,”senior Ashlyn Grant said. “We’re all very close. We all are really good friends. We just have great school spirit at football games. We just have so much fun.”
CHS’ performance in 2022 was even better for the Game Day Cheer competition in which they earned a second-place finish. The squad also looks to better that billing, possessing the same goal to win it all. Much of the team’s spirit is typically found in game-day cheers or at homecoming. In total, the team rosters 22 cheerleaders in which the largest class is freshmen at eight.
“My goal for the team this year is for all of us to just get along, so we can take some medals home from state,” Grant said. We (senior class)want to build a bond with the team and perfect their (newcomers’ and underclassmen’s) stunts.”
New coach doesn’t lack experience
The Filles new coach is Natalie Galloway and she is no slouch when it comes to dancing and spirit. In total, she carries more than 25 years of experience with dance teams in Idaho and has about five years of knowledge with competitve cheer squads.
“I do competitive choreography for Idaho high school cheer and dance
teams every summer,” she said.
Now at the helm, Galloway has very high expectations for her new squad.
“I think we will do well at state this year,” she said. “We have a lot of talent on the team and everyone works hard. We are learning a lot of new advanced skills to bring to the competition.”
Her cheerleaders also noticed what the first-year CHS coach has to bring to their table. Galloway is also teaching them skills they have never learned in the past.
“I was very surprised because when coach Natalie started showing us our game day routine,” Brus said. “She had me doing a shoulder stand. So I had another girl that was standing on my shoulders (which is) something I’ve never done before. I think that we’re really getting into more broad and bigger stunts because the most compex thing we’ve ever done (in the past was) a shoulder sit.”
