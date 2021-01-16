After focusing on endurance during practice last week, members of the Bronc swim team saw definite improvement during the Worland Pre-Invite on Friday.
The Broncs were missing two swimmers from its already small team due to the Cody High School play, but those who did compete did well, coach Jason Koperski said.
Results are listed.
Worland Pre-Invite
200 yard medley relay – Cody (Trevor Freyder, Peter Kim, Ethan Hope, Bradley Fick) 2:14.90.
200 yard free – 4. Peter Kim 2:19.45, 7. Jonah Woods 2:30.04.
50 yard free – 2. Bradley Fick 25.36, 4. Trevor Freyder 26.11, 10. Joren Vipperman 27.03, 11. Andrew Eissinger 27.83, 16. Parker Laing 32.58.
100 yard fly – 7. Peter Kim 1:29.27, 9. Ethan Hope 1:34.74.
100 yard free – 2. Bradley Fick 56.10, 5. Joren Vipperman 1:00.06.
500 yard free - 3. Trevor Freyder 6:44.52, 5. Parker Laing 7:53.94, 6. Jonah Woods 7:58.93.
200 yard free relay – 3. Cody (Fick, Vipperman, Hope, Woods) 1:53.95.
100 yard breaststroke – 7. Andrew Eissinger 1:20.00.
400 yard free relay – 3. Cody (Vipperman, Eissinger, Laing, Kim) 4:35.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.