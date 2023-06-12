For the last 24 years, Cris Williams has dedicated a great deal of time and effort as a coach to the Cody football team.
Last year he was honored with the High School Broyles Award, which recognizes the top high school assistant football coach in every participating state, projecting their excellence onto the national stage.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized as the 2021-2022 Broyles Award winner,” Williams said. “I truly feel blessed to be a part of this coaching staff. Since 1999, I have been coaching with my closest friends. We have a special staff here.”
The Broyles Award is an annual award given initially to honor the best assistant coach in college football. First awarded in 1996, it was named after former University of Arkansas men’s athletic director Frank Broyles. Broyles was an American college football player and coach, college athletics administrator and broadcaster.
In 2018, the Broyles Award added to their 25-year tradition of honoring the nation’s best assistant football coaches through the creation of the High School Broyles Award.
“Cris Williams is everything you want in an assistant coach and a friend,” Cody head coach Matt McFadden said. “He is loyal and dependable. He does a terrific job of creating an offensive line subculture within our team. But Cris’ biggest strength is building relationships with his players on and off the field, helping them not only become better players but most importantly, better people. I am extremely blessed to coach beside him.”
Williams began coaching at Kearney High School in Nebraska while he was in college – in 1996 and 1997.
“I will always be grateful for that time learning under coach Riley Harris,” he said.
He coached middle school football for one season while he taught in Houston. Then in 1999, he and his wife moved to Cody where he took a position with the Broncs.
“I love the team,” he said. “The success of any one football player is so dependent on his teammates. Football provides so many opportunities for a player to contribute; there are so many different jobs. I love seeing the kids on our teams mature and grow as players and people and I love the brotherhood I have with the coaches on our staff.”
Williams has held a few different positions during his tenure including as head coach from 2000-2013.
“For the past 10 seasons, I have worked with the offensive line,” he said. “It was always my dream to coach the offensive line. I love the selflessness, grit and toughness it takes to play offensive line.”
He also was able to coach sons Jeff, who graduated in 2020, and Jonny, who graduated in 2022.
“It has been such a privilege to coach my own sons and so many other great young men on the O Line,” he said. “I love Cody Bronc football and this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.