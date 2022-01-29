The Cody Broncs basketball boys lost to Powell on Saturday night at CHS 57-49 in a non-conference match up.
Luke Talich finished with 21 points for the Broncs before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Radakovich added 12 points.
Cody trailed 16-11 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime.
The teams combined to shoot 60 free throws on the night.
The Broncs are now 3-9, 1-2 in conference play.
