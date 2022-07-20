Cody teen Abbygail Wood is a barrel racer who has already racked up many years of experience in the rodeo grounds. The Cody Enterprise caught up with her recently to talk about her experience.
Cody Enterprise: What do you do in the rodeo?
Abbygail Wood: I barrel race.
CE: How long have you been competing in the Cody Nite Rodeo?
AW: About six years now.
CE: What made you want to do barrel racing?
AW: I never wanted to until I bought my heart horse. I used to show her like in halter class jumping, English hunter reining ranch work all of it. I come from a rodeo family, my uncle Clayton was pro for about 16 years riding bulls. Before I got my horse I’d watch the girls run into the arena and I wanted that to be me someday. Eventually, we bought my horse “Skylah.” We were leasing from her previous owner. I ran her on the pattern twice and was hooked.
CE: How much practice usually goes into what you do?
AW: A lot I have three very high caliber horses that need rode every day to keep them in shape. You never know what one your gonna have to pull out of the pen until last minute so they all have to be ready to go.
CE: Is there anything you do right before an event to prepare yourself?
AW: I stretch every time, you have to take care of your body just as much as you do your horses. Otherwise I tend to keep to myself and not say much besides good luck to everyone else.
CE: Are there any role models you look up to?
AW: Hailey Kinsel, she’s always been so sweet to me ... Most of her horses are related to mine. She always gives me pointers before I run, and tells me how the ground is. She’s super fun to be around honestly she’s my favorite.
CE: Is there a favorite memory from the rodeo that you have?
AW: Being able to watch Skylah carry my sister to the finish line three years ago to win her first buckle at the Cody night.
