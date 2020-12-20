The Cody wrestling team and Lander were well-matched in Thursday’s road dual, so it came down the little things. Those didn’t quite go the Broncs way, as they lost 41-39.
Cody was open at 106 and 120, but that was offset by Lander being open at 195 and 220. The Broncs split with the Tigers and won five of its matches, but a technical fall proved to be the difference for Lander versus a decision win for Cody.
Cody have four pins in the match. Brady Deming (152 pounds) defeated Conor Carey by fall in 1:11, Jackson Wood (160) earned a late pin at 4:54 over John Whitley, Grayson Beaudrie (170) pinned Lucious Larsen in 48 seconds and Ty Peterson (113) pinned Aiden Miller in 1:51.
Kash Merritt (126) earned a 7-3 decsion over Chad Snyder. He started the match with a takedown and nearfall, and earned a reversal in the third period.
Against Jack Sweeney, Keaton Stone (182) lost 15-3. Ghavin Vance (145), Trenton Hubbs (138) and Micah Grant (132) all lost by fall, and Danny Becker (275) had to injury default.
In JV, Ben Seibert (160) and Kade Fitzgerald (160) pinned their opponents, and Kale Mickleson (145) earned a 17-5 win.
Saturday the Broncs faced the defending 4A state champions, losing to Kelly Walsh 60-15.
“Against returning 4A state champions, our young team had their hands more than full,” Wood said.
Taylor Baggs pinned Zoe Green at 106 in 49 seconds and Peterson earned an 11-5 decision victory at 113 for Cody over Gavin Mancini. Peterson trailed early in the match nearfalls in both the second and third periods, along with a takedown and reversal helped him pull away.
Kelly Walsh was also open at 145.
In JV matches the Broncs went undefeated. Dylan Campbell (160), Fitzgerald (160), Seibert (160), Will Thomasson (170) and Collin Lindermann (182) all won by fall. Campbell also pinned a second opponent and Thomasson earned a 14-1 victory.
