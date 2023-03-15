During the height of the Covid imprisonment not a single darned deer set foot in our yard that first winter. More to the point, where previously there were often three dozen of the oversized hoofed rats, sighting even a single deer in the neighborhood during the warm months of the year has been a rare thing over the last two or three years. Thankfully the culling efforts of our local police were working and with nary a stray shot to complain about. Good deal all around.

