During the height of the Covid imprisonment not a single darned deer set foot in our yard that first winter. More to the point, where previously there were often three dozen of the oversized hoofed rats, sighting even a single deer in the neighborhood during the warm months of the year has been a rare thing over the last two or three years. Thankfully the culling efforts of our local police were working and with nary a stray shot to complain about. Good deal all around.
Unfortunately, about a year and a half ago, the darned things started showing up in our yard again. Now I find out Cody’s top cop has stopped the culling operation using, what I consider, a rather flimsy excuse.
After 20 years of effort and a great deal of expense, Sandi has stopped her annual spring planting of the types of flowers she enjoys and loves in our yard. It creates a much too expensive outdoor buffet for the local deer. Now she plants a few scrawny marigolds and such other semi-deer-proof flowers, if any at all. Flowers she really doesn’t give a rat’s red rump about. It’s hard to give up something you love simply because the establishment is too obtuse to deal with the realities of the situation.
Even the favs aren’t safe in the backyard as the deer easily vault the four-foot chain link fence and gobble them down all the while depositing their odiferous calling cards all over the lawn. When is enough, enough? Especially considering the ultra-high real estate taxes we’re paying these days!
According to a recent news story, our top cop, Chief of Police Chuck Baker has recommended that, for the third year, culling our urban deer be halted. The excuse offered is that Cody is becoming too populated and an errant shot might cause physical harm or property damage. Horse feathers! We were always here, in case nobody noticed.
This explains the re-influx of these domestic terrorists in our neighborhoods, including the poor, broken-legged doe we saw trying to cross an icy street up by the post office last week. I wonder whose car is in the shop because of that? Probably some hard-working, tax paying citizen who really can’t afford it.
In all fairness to the chief, it should be pointed out that he doesn’t have an easy job. Aside from his administrative duties as Cody’s top cop, he has to try to placate various ego-centric power brokers in Cody and probably spends much of his time trying to placate hundreds of average citizens of divergent personalities, wants and needs. Not particularly a job I’d want to try.
Still, I’m allowed to whine about the dang deer running loose in the city, especially with CWD now a factor. That said, and in addendum, we, Sandi and I, and many other locals, have spent enough years living outside the city and hosting all sorts of wild critters from deer to mountain lions to grizzlies to black bears and wolves, coyotes, foxes, wild dogs and cats, rattlesnakes, pack rats and badgers, not to mention the ever present herds of deer and the occasional elk in our living areas, to seek and expect respite from the same by living inside the city limits.
If you want to watch all of these adorable critters in the wild, take a drive up the North Fork, or the South Fork, or just in the countryside surrounding Cody.
It should be enough that we could easily have Lyme disease from wildlife-carried ticks and fleas among other exotic infections, like Tularemia (rabbit fever) and bubonic plague and it’s progenitor, not to mention Rocky Mountain spotted fever and its related illnesses. Fortunately we’ve only had the regular recurrence of rabies to contend with on a large scale previously, but since any warm-blooded mammal from house cats to skunks and including pet horses and other critters like deer, can carry and infect others, including homo sapiens, with rabies. It’s like playing Russian roulette with a semi-auto to not try to control the wild deer population within city limits.
It gets worse! Because of our top cop’s reluctance to cull deer and eliminate those hosts of the deadly ungulate disease, Cody stands a large chance of becoming a major reservoir of CWD. Think about it. In a recently reported sampling of deer inside Cody by our red shirts, 72% of sampled deer from Cody came back as positive for CWD.
Stop for a minute and think about this. If we don’t eliminate our urban deer problem, migrating winter deer that visit the city can and will carry this blight out into the surrounding countryside, infecting the main herd for miles in any direction. Since some of the deer that make it into town have been tracked as migrating into the Cody area from all the way over in the Pinedale/ Jackson/Grey’s river drainage areas and then returning in spring to those locales, or so I’ve read from reports released by the university, if those visitors take this deadly bug back to their home ranges, it has the potential to drastically impact, as in eliminate, the entire northern deer herds.
Also, how about no more elk hunting? How do you elk hunters feel about that? Tags are hard enough to draw as it is, but what are your odds with the herd numbers cut into half or even more? What about local hotels, motels and restaurants and yes, even outfitters and guides who make a living chaperoning the dudes around?
An absence of elk or even an even more severely diminished rural deer herd will have a big impact on the local economy.
Over 30 years ago, in those wildlands surrounding Meeteetse and in particular in the foothills and back-country, there was an abundance of prairie dogs which resulted in a large population of badgers in those areas. This is also where the last remaining population of black-footed ferrets was discovered and everybody from G&F biologists to self-aggrandizing filmmakers flooded into the area.
Several even brought in their dogs, one of which or maybe more had canine distemper. The disease took hold, spread and literally wiped out the prairie dog population and the predators, like badgers, that population supported, including much of the remaining population of ferrets. G&F had to trap the remaining ferrets, I believe there were only 39 left, which number dwindled to 17 if memory serves, before restoration efforts took hold and the little weasels started to rebound, population-wise. You won’t hear much about that in this current reality! Too politically sensitive! But look at the success of the program now.
Regardless, for over three decades it was nearly impossible to find a badger anywhere in that entire basin and the adjacent mountains. I know, I trapped the ornery rascals back then. In recent years however, the habitat and critter populations have slowly recovered and are rebuilding. Now, occasionally if one pays attention and knows where to look, you can spot two or three badgers on a side trip through the area. All of which goes to show how devastating an incurable disease can be when it’s allowed to run rampant through the country.
Point is, if we don’t cull the deer herd the problem will probably take care of itself as most of the deer in Cody and environs will be dead from CWD and the disease will continue to fester and spread. Then if previous written coverage of the intensity of the problem is an indicator, even deer and elk seasons of any size will be a moot point.
Think about it.
(0) comments
