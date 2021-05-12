Members of the Park County Search and Rescue participated in a river cleanup May 6 that included Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, SAR Coordinator Bill Brown, five SAR members and the sheriff’s personal raft.
On an area of the North Fork of the Shoshone, between the Wapiti Ranger Station and the Bill Cody Ranch were two large and unsightly culverts. Steward reached out to the U.S. Forest Service District Ranger to offer assistance.
One culvert was successfully moved and disposed of. The other was too large and filled with sand, making it impossible to move at this time. However, the team was able to clear some other debris from the area that was discovered along the way. The water expertise of these volunteers was needed for the safe removal of this culvert.
It had to be carried downstream for a reliable landing area. Though there is no immediate plan for the second culvert, the team is optimistic that another attempt might be made in the fall after the water level goes down.
While this did provide a training opportunity for the five members and their coordinator, it also allowed them to further aid Park County.
